Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Factory-fit stock often making more at the mart than in factories

Despite all the hype about how well the trade is performing, those buying the longer-keep animals are being careful not to over-stretch themselves

Looking for a bargain: Tadhg Wallace and friend Darragh Doris at Kilcullen Mart. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Weanling bull prices Expand
Heifer prices Expand
Steer prices Expand
Weanling heifer prices Expand

Close

Looking for a bargain: Tadhg Wallace and friend Darragh Doris at Kilcullen Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Looking for a bargain: Tadhg Wallace and friend Darragh Doris at Kilcullen Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Weanling bull prices

Weanling bull prices

Heifer prices

Heifer prices

Steer prices

Steer prices

Weanling heifer prices

Weanling heifer prices

/

Looking for a bargain: Tadhg Wallace and friend Darragh Doris at Kilcullen Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

The option of selling forward and factory-fit stock through the mart system continues to evolve.

A farmer from the midlands with coloured cull cows to sell last week was offer a flat price of €4.10/kg by his local wholesaler/factory agent; he declined but did say that €4.30/kg would buy them. The wholesaler couldn’t give it.

Most Watched

Privacy