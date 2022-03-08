Factory-fit stock often making more at the mart than in factories

The option of selling forward and factory-fit stock through the mart system continues to evolve.

A farmer from the midlands with coloured cull cows to sell last week was offer a flat price of €4.10/kg by his local wholesaler/factory agent; he declined but did say that €4.30/kg would buy them. The wholesaler couldn’t give it.

Several days later the farmer sold his cows in Delvin mart. Observers noted that the prices he achieved were the equivalent of €4.50-4.60/kg from factories.

It has become commonplace for sellers to do better at a mart with factory-fit stock when compared to factory returns over the last six months. And it applies as much to bullocks and heifers as it does to cull cows.

However, when you compare last week’s ringside returns with those from the same week last year, you realise that not all the profit from the sale of those heavier types is being passed back to the farmer with the lighter store when finishers come to restocking.

For example last week, 600kg+ Friesian bullocks averaged €2.24/kg at marts across the country, up 40c/kg on 12 months ago, while the better one was 53c/kg stronger at €2.45/kg.

Yet at an average of 2.08/kg the 400-499kg black and white was only 30c/kg stronger than this time last year, while at €2.23/kg the better Friesian in this division improved by just 24c/kg; and the lighter you go, the less of an increase you see.

While a current average price of €3.03/kg among the top continentals in the 300-399kg section looks impressive — as does €2.94/kg in the 400-499kg section — these figures are only 33-34c/kg stronger than 12 months ago, while the better 500-599kg bullock is 43c/kg stronger at €2.95/kg, with the better 600kg+ continental 54c/kg better. These are big figures.

In the round while the better-conformation continental bullock under 500kg is up €99-170/hd on 12 months ago, the same quality animal over 500kg is better by €215-324/hd.

For good Angus under 500kg the improvement is €63-140/hd, while above 500kg prices are €210-276/hd better.

What this tells us, yet again, is that the market for beef is very strong and that those buying for fattening are willing to pay well for the short-keep animal.

But the figures also show that despite all the hype about how well the trade is performing, those buying the longer-keep animals are being careful not to over-stretch themselves, as costs continue to rise.

I make the case in my factory report that those rising costs could see the size of the overall national herd shrink over the next couple of years.

No doubt further improvement will come for those selling lighter stores once the weather has fully settled, but for now the difference is marked in the improvement in the money year on year between those selling above or below 500kg.

Weanling bull prices

Weanling bull prices

In the Know – around the marts

Skibbereen

Trade moved briskly, with Hereford and Angus bullocks selling from €360-970/hd over the €/kg.

Among the top calls were four 590kg Angus at €1,560/hd and two 585kg Herefords at €1,500/hd, while at the other end of the weight scale six 275kg Angus averaged €760/hd.

Continental bullocks sold from €420-1,008/hd over their weight, with that top call seeing two 502kg Charolais make €€1,510/hd.

Heifers sold for €240-875/hd over the €/kg, with strong demand for Angus the tops from 480kg up made €2.70/kg.

New Ross

Jim Bushe reported another big sale with a trade to match. Beef bullocks sold from €960-1,490/hd over the €/kg, with short-keep continental stores making €510-1,120/hd over the weight.

Hereford and Angus stores sold from €410-940/hd over the €/kg with fleshier types most sought. Heavy Friesian bullocks made €600-980/hd over their weight, with lighter types €270-470/hd over the weight.

Beef heifers made €880-1,260/hd over, with continental stores €460-870/hd over the €/kg, while Angus stores made €380-710/hd over the €/kg.

Heavy Friesian cull cows sold from €460-800/hd over the €/kg, with feeder types €280-420/hd over.

Heifer prices

Heifer prices

Ballinakill

It was similar story here of bigger numbers and demand pushing prices further, faster and harder than at any time so far this year.

Heavy bullocks sold from €2.10-2.85/kg, with forward stores making €2.20-3.15/kg, while lighter store sold for €2.20-3.35/kg.

On the heifer side, beef made €2.20-3.20/kg, with stores €2.25-3.35/kg.

Weanling bulls made €2.20-3.50/kg with weanling heifers €2.30-3.45/kg, while dry cows sold for €1.70-2.55/kg.

Headford

Bullocks at this spring show and sale pushed onto €3.30/kg in places in an overall range of €990-2,380/hd.

The prize winners on the beef cow side included a 945kg Limousin at €2,500, followed by a 915kg Angus at €2,200 and an 820kg Limousin at €2,050.

Weanling bulls and heifers made €1,100-1,200/hd.

Steer prices

Steer prices

Raphoe

Numbers here were well up last week but demand also increased, which led to a strong trade for fleshed and forward types.

Heavy bulls and bullocks made €2.60-3.00/kg, with mid-range weights selling for €2.70-3.30/kg, with the tops pushing onto €3.50/kg.

At those prices Friesian stock for grass at €1.90-2.20/kg held an appeal.

On the heifer side, beef made €580-1,625/hd over the €/kg, with stores €400-835/hd over the weight.

Ballinrobe

Prices were strong here last Wednesday . On the heifer side, a 550kg Limousin made €2.82/kg and a selection of 540-590kg Charolais sold for €2.68-2.80/kg.

Among the bullocks the better Limousins and Charolais from 505-560kg made €2.60-3.00/kg, with a 445kg Charolais selling for €1,490 or €3.27/kg.

The weanling heifers included a 340kg at €2.88/kg followed by a 300kg Charolais at €2.86/kg, although a 325kg Charolais went for just €2.46/kg. It was a similar story among the bull weanlings, with the tops making €2.80-2.94/kg.

Weanling heifer prices

Weanling heifer prices

Ennis

There was a fine entry of cull cows and heifers here and with the trade pushing on, observers reckoned that at €3/kg some of the heavy heifers would need to make €5.20/kg, while some of the culls cows needed to sell for €4.50/kg in the factory.

Sample prices among those heavy heifers included a 740kg Limousin at €3.00/kg, with a second at 725kgs making €2.98/kg.

Among the Angus 660kgs sold to €2.77/kg, with three at 496kg averaging €2.51/kg, while two at 462kg made €2.75/kg.

Good 500-600kg continental stores made €2.50-2.92/kg. Top call on the cull cow side saw €2,530 paid for a 950kg Charolais, with a 755kg and a 835kg Limousins making €2.78 and €3.00/kg respectively.

A dozen aged bulls on offer averaged €2.35/kg.