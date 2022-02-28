Drive for Angus helps lift all prices in the ring

With the world having become a far more unstable place due to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine I asked a number of mart managers how they saw Russia’s actions effecting the Irish farming economy.

All were appalled that such an act could happen in Europe in this day and age but they were also by degrees largely pragmatic in relation to how this event might yet affect the Irish economy and Irish farming.

Maurice Brosnan commented that Russia’s actions could lead to a further increase in costs but that that “has to be put against a current cattle trade that is very strong” adding that “food always gets dearer during wars”.

Brendan Egan of Castlerea also expects inputs to get more expensive. “The price of meal and fertiliser are already up and there will be now more to come. Whether that will be deserved is another question.”

Ivan Moffitt of Manorhamilton also wondered if some companies will decide to cash in on the current crisis.

“Oil will get dearer whether it needs to or not. I see it already, queues of southern cars booking home heating oil from northern companies.”

Ronan O’Connor of Ballinakill commented that before this current crisis the era of cheap food had already ended.

“Food had already started to get dearer and I don’t see that changing. If the supplies of cheap beef were there don’t you think it would have already made its way into Europe? Show me where the surplus supplies are?”

Mr O’Connor is correct. Irregardless of what the Russians did last week food had already gotten dearer and it’s the one product everyone on the planet has to buy.

To that end the ringside tables for last week show the overall average price of bullocks lifting by between 3-11c/kg in all weight divisions with overall heifer averages up by between 3-8c/kg. The strongest end of the trade continues to be from 500kg and up however with overall averages above 500kgs, on the bullock side, stronger by between 5-11c/kg while the overall cost of your 500kg+ heifer rose by 7-8c/kg.

All managers I spoke with commented that the drive for Angus and to a lesser extent Hereford saw their prices take another jump last week with the ‘real gear’ in relation to Angus bullocks now making from €2.60-2.80/kg.

Indeed, the overall combined average price of your Herford/Angus steer on our table now ranges from €2.63-2.69/kg. On the continental bullock side their overall average prices last week ranged from €2.58-2.67/kg however the top quarter above 400kgs is now operating around the €2.90/kg mark while those better continental steers under 400kgs are comfortably beating €3.00/kg.

A rising tide, as we all know lifts all boats and the humble Friesian also pushed on last week with the better one over 600kg averaging €2.40/kg. At the other end of the weight and quality scale the 300-400kg lesser Friesian averaged just €1.65/kg.

The mart trade as we understood up to last year has changed with the biggest change coming in relation to how those with cull cows now view their options. For the longest time when cows came to end of their breeding lives, be they suckler or dairy bred, the traditional approach by their owners was to go the factory road, not anymore.

With Friesian beef cows selling from €1.60-2.00/kg at marts and continentals making from €2.20-2.60/kg one factory agent told me “The numbers of good heavy cows going direct to factories has fallen off a cliff they are going to marts.”