Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Demand is getting mental’ – trade shows no sign of letting up

Prices hold firm or advance as numbers dip in some marts

Wanted: The mart trade is booming. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
In demand: Cattle at Knockaculleen, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Cattle at a mart Expand

Close

Wanted: The mart trade is booming. Photo: Roger Jones

Wanted: The mart trade is booming. Photo: Roger Jones

In demand: Cattle at Knockaculleen, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

In demand: Cattle at Knockaculleen, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Cattle at a mart

Cattle at a mart

/

Wanted: The mart trade is booming. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

The mart trade last week showed no let-up in its ability to chew up cheque books as prices either held firm or advanced.

This was partly because numbers were down — some marts scheduled for St Patrick’s Day were rescheduled for the day before or the day after, and some with stock to sell decided to hold off, with the wet weather also playing a part.

Most Watched

Privacy