Crunch time for mart trade as buyers start to get restless

Numbers last week were average to strong as the wet weather continues to affect the trade. With field conditions not good following all the rain, and a forecast of another unsettled week, some buyers and sellers remain cagey about when to strike.

Supplies of fodder are running low for many farmers, especially in dairy areas — and sources in the west report that stocks of round bales have dwindled.

What this means, according to two mart managers I spoke to, is that while those buying for grass don’t necessarily want to have to feed, some sellers decided to move some lighter stock last week in the hope of stretching their own supplies of silage, or because they needed the space for newly arrived calves.

Did this ease back prices among those lighter bullocks? Robert de Vere Hunt in Cashel and Kevin Murphy in Enniscorthy reckoned it did, but only for the plainer animal under 400-450kg. Anything heavier and suitable for further feeding was “unaffected and possibly dearer”.

The ringside returns supplied by the marts to the Farming Independent bear out the assessment of both men on a national scale: the overall average price of bullocks under 400kg last week was €2.55/kg — back 9c/kg on the previous week.

The lesser-quality animal at this weight averaged 9c/kg less at €1.85/kg, but the better 300-400kg bullock edged up by 2c/kg to €3.22/kg.

Brendan Egan in Castlerea reported good numbers, with prices maintained despite the weather. In relation to lighter stock there was a “very strong trade” for weanling bulls.

Again the ringside returns bear this out nationally, with the overall average price for the 100-299kg bull up 23c/kg to €2.77/kg, while those in the top quarter at this weight rose 35c/kg to €3.79/kg.

In the 300-399kg section the better bull rose 20c/kg to €3.80/kg, which left the overall average price at this weight 5c/kg better off at €2.99/kg.

Meanwhile, bullocks from 400-600kg strengthened by 9-12c/kg overall to €2.71-2.81/kg. The better animal at these weights improved by 11-15c/kg to €3.17-3.21/kg.

The implication is that despite the poor field conditions, those going to grass with these steers must have accommodation and adequate feed for a short indoor keep.

In the 600kg+ section prices also moved higher but more carefully as buyers assessed the quality on offer alongside the attempt by factories to stabilise their quotes. The better bullock at this weight rose 2c/kg to average €3.20/kg, but his poorer-quality cousin moved up sharply, up 7c/kg to €2.53/kg.

The question remains, once the weather clears what type of numbers can those in search of stock for grass realistically expect?

Mart managers across the country all agreed that numbers are “normal for the time of year” following strong turnouts in January and February followed by a fall-off in March. That said several marts reckon their total throughput this year is up from 5-7pc on the same period for 2022.

Regardless of the weather, those who need to buy for grass are becoming restless. The next two weeks will tell a lot.

In the Know – around the marts

Ennis

Strong calves were in demand but the poorer dairy-bred calf could start and finish at €5. Angus calves ranged from €40-185/hd with Herefords €30-325/hd and continentals topping out at €775/hd.

There were 550 weanlings on offer, with bulls yet again strong. Among the top calls were three 345kg Limousins at €1,340/hd, a 395kg Charolais at €1,470 and a 410kg Limousin at €1,490, while the best of the Angus included 315kgs at €1,090/hd.

On the heifer side four 342kg Herefords averaged €940/hd with five 291kg Limousins averaging €980/hd.

​

Skibbereen

Cull cows ranged from €275-1,325/hd over the €/kg. Among the top calls was an 835kg Friesian at €1,760, while on the store side three 523kg Friesians sold to €1,090/hd, with three 473kgs averaging €1,000/hd.

Bullocks made €350-1,307/hd over the weight. Numbers in this section were dominated by store types, with few beef cattle on offer. Samples included five 534kg Charolais at €1,650/hd, six 508kg Herefords at €1,470/hd, four 371kg Herefords at €1,030/hd and three 305kg Angus at €910/hd.

Weanling bulls sold for €200-755/hd over the €/kg, with weanling heifers €270-585/hd over.

​

Cashel

With the weather poor and issues at French ports affecting shipping, calf prices were under pressure: Robert de Vere Hunt reporting dairy types as less by up to €50/hd, with Angus back to €50-100/hd. The better calf still made €140-150/hd, however.

Cattle numbers were smaller, with only a handful of beef stock on offer. With the weather not encouraging farmers to buy, lesser-quality yearling Angus and dairy stock suffered. Samples included 300kg Angus heifers at €600/hd, 318kg bullocks at €650/hd and five 345kg Herefords at €780/hd.

Quality sold well however with a selection of 325-360kg Aubrac X Piedmontese heifers and bullocks averaging €3.00/kg.

​

Castlerea

Despite the poor weather Brendan Egan reported a great trade for weanlings, with bulls topping out at €4.32/kg for a 315kg Charolais.

Other prices of interest included 290kg Charolais and Belgian Blues at €3.79/kg, with a 335kg Angus making €3.46/kg.

Top call among the weanling heifers saw a 215kg Limousin sell to €900 or €4.25/kg, with a 255kg Charolais making €3.96/kg, while 315 and 365kg Angus heifers sold fror €2.86/kg and €3.12/kg respectively.

Increased numbers on the calf side saw Angus, Hereford and Limousin crosses sell for €150-380/hd, while dairy crosses made from €2-50/hd. Continental runners made €400-1,210/hd.

​

Ballinakill

A good entry saw a prices steady to improved, with weanlings heading for €4/kg, although plainer stores eased on the back of the poor weather.

Heavy bullocks made €2.45-3.15/kg with forward stores €2.40-3.25/kg and lighter stores €2.60-3.60/kg.

On the heifer side beef made €2.65-3.35/kg with stores €2.70-3.40/kg.

Weanling bulls sold for €2.60-3.75/kg with weanling heifers €2.55-3.60/kg and cull cows €1.95-2.85/kg.

​

New Ross

There were just shy of 800 on offer here on Saturday with Jim Bushe noting that numbers of strong cattle have tightened while prices across most sections begin “to creep up again”.

Continental beef bullocks sold for €1,380-1,910/hd over the €/kg while a strong trade for heavy Friesians saw prices range from €870-1,320/hd with the weight.

Beef heifers made €1,270-1,670/hd over the weight. Continental store bullocks sold for €600-1,360/hd over the €/kg, with Hereford and Angus €560-1,150/hd over.

Light Friesian bullocks made €400-810/hd with the weight. Continental store heifers ranged from €680-1,170/hd with the €/kg, while Angus and Herford stores sold for €550-1,090/hd over.

