Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Crunch time for mart trade as buyers start to get restless

Supplies of fodder are running low for many farmers, especially in dairy areas

Let out: Weanlings out on good grass for the first time this year. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Let out: Weanlings out on good grass for the first time this year. Photo: Roger Jones

Let out: Weanlings out on good grass for the first time this year. Photo: Roger Jones

Let out: Weanlings out on good grass for the first time this year. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

Numbers last week were average to strong as the wet weather continues to affect the trade. With field conditions not good following all the rain, and a forecast of another unsettled week, some buyers and sellers remain cagey about when to strike.

Supplies of fodder are running low for many farmers, especially in dairy areas — and sources in the west report that stocks of round bales have dwindled.

Most Watched

Privacy