‘Craziness’ on the wane as price of better stock eases

Prices for both bullocks and heifers eased ringside last week as numbers at marts rose and factory prices stagnated.

The biggest falls on the bullock side occurred at either end of the weight spectrum, with the 300-399kg section slipping by 7c/kg to €774-910/hd, driven primarily by a fall of €48-64/hd in the better animal to €1,005-1,337/hd.

The 600kg-plus steer dropped by 8c/kg overall, with the better one less by 10c/kg or €48-60/hd. The overall average of the heavy bullock is now €1,692/hd, with the better one at €1,914/hd.

The 400-499kg steer also eased back, losing 6c/kg overall and 10c/kg off the top-quarter average, to settle at €2.66/kg and €3.18/kg respectively.

By contrast, the 500-599kg bullock moved up by 4c/kg to average €2.94/kg.

That caught the eye of Michael Harty of Central Auctions in north Tipperary. He acknowledged that the “craziness” in relation to prices had lessened but noted that some of his traditional grass finishers were prepared to push on for 500-599kg bullocks, especially better-made big-framed Friesians, once they had potential to finish in July or August.

“They are possibly hedging their bets against anything going wrong with factory prices in the autumn,” he said.

​The heifers mirrored the bullocks, with the biggest falls coming at both the lighter and heavier ends.

The overall price of 350-399kgs eased by 5c/kg to €2.79/kg, with the 600kg+ category down 12c/kg to €2.91/kg.

In between, lesser-quality 400-599kg heifers rose by 6c/kg to €2.53/kg, pushing the overall average in this section to €2.83/kg. Lesser-quality 500-599kgs moved up 5c/kg to €2.66/kg, lifting overall prices in this division by 4c/kg to €2.94/kg.

Those movements of lesser-quality animals appear significant. Poorer steers only fell by a maximum of 3-4c/kg, with those in the 500-599kg section improving by 2c/kg to €2.38/kg, while quality stock slipped by 5-16c/kg.

On the heifer side, improvements of poorer store-quality animals helped keep overall averages from 400-600kg stable.

This all points to a levelling off in prices and a reduction in that “craziness” at marts.

Another factor that came up several times in mart reports from across the country was an increase in the number of Hereford, Angus, and to a lesser extent Friesian cattle appearing.

While not yet truly significant in the west, there is no doubt the demise of the suckler farmer is being felt elsewhere.

George Candler in Kilkenny noted the increasing numbers of Hereford and Angus calves originating in the dairy sector and said the quality “leaves a lot to be desired”.

Stephen Hannon of the Aurivo Group in the north-west said there were more farmers rearing sucks and that “we will be seeing change in the years ahead”.

Maurice Brosnan in Gortatlea reckons his increase in dairy-bred Angus and Hereford stock to be in the region of 15pc in two years.

This will present further problems in relation to meat yield for the factories very quickly — if it hasn’t done so already.

In the know – around the marts

Kilrush

There was an entry of 400 animals, including 80 calves, and trade continued strong.

Good farmer demand took Friesian calves to €30-115/hd, with Angus €55-265/hd and Herefords €45-230/hd.

Traditional breeds dominated among the bigger cattle. Among the bullocks these included four 357kg Angus at €2.94/kg, three 587kg Friesians at €2.54/kg and four 331kg Limousins at €3.56/kg.

On the heifer side five 466kg Herefords averaged €2.79/kg, with three 398kg Herefords hitting €3.14/kg, while a 580kg Angus made €2.79/kg.

Better dairy store cull cows sold to €2.30/kg with forward Friesians selling to €2.60/kg.

​

Delvin

Numbers here were also around 400, with traditional breeds also making up the majority.

Bullocks under 500kg averaged €2.45/kg, but 400-500kg Angus averaged €3.00/kg, with continentals topping out at €3.50/kg. Steers from 600-650kg averaged €2.71/kg, with a top call of €2,150 or €3.50/kg achieved for a 615kg Charolais.

Heifers under 300kg averaged €2.88/kg to a top of €3.37/kg. In the 300-500kg section, prices averaged €2.86/kg with two 423kg Charolais making €1,340/hd or €3.17/kg.

Fleshed Friesian cull cows sold from €1.80-2.30/kg, with continentals making up to €2.78/kg.

​

Ballinrobe

A strong trade, with bullocks from 400-500kg averaging €3.07/kg to a top of €3.66/kg for a 435kg Charolais.

Among an entry of 100 heifers, those over 500kg averaged €2.90/kg, with 400-500kgs averaging €2.89/kg. Top calls included a 686kg and a 675kg Limousins at €2,000/hd or €2.92 and €2.96/kg respectively.

Weanling heifers ranged from €470-1,110/hd or €2.71-3.64/kg, with weanling bulls €560-1,580/hd or €2.11-4.39/kg. Belgian Blue, Friesian and Hereford calves sold from €50-330/hd, averaging €150/hd.

Top prices among the cull cows included an 830kg and a 1,030kg Charolais at €2,200 and €2,740/hd, respectively.

​

Balla

With numbers big and trade buoyant, bullocks from 300-400kg averaged €3.43/kg with the tops seeing €4.00/kg.

Stores from 400-500kg averaged €3.36/kg with those over 500kg averaging €3.22/kg.

There were 350 heifers but quality was a bit less. Thoseunder 400kg averages €2.91/kg, with 400-500kgs on €3.00/kg and heavier lots €3.03/kg.

A small show of weanlings saw 200-350kg bulls average €3.67/kg with 350-450kgs on €3.34/kg and heavier animals €2.90/kg. Suckler cows with heifer calves at foot sold to €2,400/unit.

​

Roscrea

A big sale with 800 on offer saw a good trade, but with increased numbers now coming, Michael Harty noted that the “craziness had gone out of it”.

Michael said the typical summer grazer was “keen on the quality 500-570kg animal”. A hedge, he reasoned, against any potential slip in factory prices later in the year.

Two 577kg Charolais bullocks averaged €1,840/hd, with six 520kg Friesians making €1,350/hd.

There was a strong show of heifers, with five 283kg Charolais making €900/hd. Nine 280kg Herefords averaged €800/hd, while four 418kg Angus sold to €1,180/hd.

​

Enniscorthy

A big entry met with a fine trade, with heavy and forward types keenly contested. Beef bullocks sold from €1,100-1,430/hd over the €/kg, with 720kg continentals selling to €2,150/hd.

A big entry of heavy Friesians made €910-1,160/hd over the weight. Forward bullocks made €880-1340/hd over the weight, while lighter stores sold for €490-1,120/hd over the €/kg.

Forward heifers sold for €880-1,270/hd over the weight, with lighter store types making €410-1,050/hd over. Suckler cows sold for €1,260-2,030/hd, with Friesians €850-1,640/hd.