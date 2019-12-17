China effect driving surge of optimism, but how long will it last?

Michael Harty of Roscrea picked out five 697kg Charolais bullocks that sold for €1,500/hd from his sale as the standout example of this new-found positivity.

How do you explain this price rally, which started almost a month ago? How do you explain bullock prices again last week averaging €10-40/hd stronger and forward heifers up €20-60/hd? What is behind this sudden surge in optimism?

Given that beef continues to lag 20-30c/kg behind factory prices from 12 months ago, it's some performance ringside.

These bullocks, he told me, ticked all the right boxes on age and movements, but were going for further feeding.

I know that every finisher wants to get the max return on his investment and the perceived potential of an animal always helps its price, but how heavy will those bullocks be in a few months?

And where will the factory price be?

Fundamentally the mart trade is being driven by a belief that factories will be forced to up the ante on price in the new year.

Thomas Potterton of Delvin reckons "the China effect" - our recently acquired access to the Chinese market - has breathed life and hope into the trade.

But there is an argument that our beef trade with China is built simply on volume at a low price and that that equation has helped keep Irish prices to finishers at a level well below the EU average.

I'm not doubting China's importance at present but once the People's Republic gets its pig population rejuvenated, after the Africvan Swine Flu epidemic, will it be really be viable to continue sending Irish beef to the other side of the world?

In the longer term the emphasis must be on getting more Irish beef into higher-priced markets, and getting those higher retail prices to feed back into the price the farmer gets.

Markets like the UK and the EU.

To that end this month's report produced by British agriculture board on possible developments in the UK marketplace next year makes interesting reading.

British beef kill

It points out that despite this year's overall UK beef kill rising by 1pc (19,700 head) to 2.01 million, it is estimated that that there are 46,800 (2.3pc) fewer prime cattle between 12 and 30 months in their system compared to this time last year.

Further the report calculates that British slaughterings in 2020 will fall by a total of 58,000 head.

Because of their dependence on imports the British have been watching developments in the Irish beef sector with interest. The report notes that increases in Irish calf exports will reduce the availability of stock for slaughter, while the expansion of the Irish dairy herd will see a higher percentage of lighter, poorer-conformation stock coming through the system.

In summary, however, the report notes that with the British beef herd contracting, overall beef imports are expected to rise by 5pc in 2020.

Will Irish prices rise in tandem? Those buying at marts seem to believe so.





In the know...

Delvin

While numbers were reduced, the last cattle sale of 2019 here saw a strong turnout. Bullocks up to 500kgs peaked at €2.15/kg with those from 500-550kgs topping out at €2.07/kg. Thomas Potterton said Chinese demand was reflected in the fact his December average price in the 500-550kg section at €1.89/kg was 8c/kg ahead of the equivalent figure for December 2018. This month's average in the 550-600kg section was also ahead of last year, €1.92/kg as against €1.89/kg for December 2018.

Roscrea

Michael Harty also commented that numbers and prices have stayed surprisingly strong as we head to Christmas. "Bullocks are up maybe €80-100/hd in three weeks," he said. Sample prices included five 575kg Friesians at €1.43/kg, with five 450kg red Limousins making €2.51/kg. Five 697kg Charolais, that ticked all the right boxes as regards age and movements, and were destined for further feeding sold for €2.15/kg or €1,500/hd.

Ballinakill

The final sale of the year saw very strong prices with all sections well improved. Heavy bullocks sold from €1.85-2.40/kg, with beef heifers making from €1.90-2.45/kg.

Forward store bullocks sold from €1.95-2.55/kg, with lighter lots averaging from €2.05-2.75/kg. Store heifers made €2.05-2.60/kg. Weanling bulls made from €2.10/kg to €3.05/kg, with weanling heifers making from €2.15-3.10/kg.

Dry cow prices ranged from €1.00-1.65/kg.

Kilrush

Numbers rose last week with a "fine trade" reported. There was strong demand for cull cows while the plainer bullock was well improved. Comparisons with December 2018 show younger stock to be a stronger trade than a year ago.

Sample prices included ten 397kg Hereford bullocks at €1.88/kg, three 698kg Friesians making €1.75/kg and a 460kg Charolais sold for €2.35/kg.

On the heifer side you had a 330kg Simmental at €2.20/kg, five 454kg Angus made €1.71/kg, while a 465kg Charolais will spend Christmas in new surroundings at €1.93/kg.

Kanturk

Numbers were down but there were plenty of customers and confidence.

Sample prices among the heifers saw three 490kg Angus average €1.78/kg, while four 490kg Friesians made €1.43/kg. It would be interesting to do the calculations if in due course both lots are beefed.

On the bullock side I wondered at the quality of four 488kg Limousins that sold for €1.87/kg when seven 501kg Friesians averaged €1.66/kg.

Castlerea

With 700 cattle on offer and the trade described as "a flier" no wonder some thought spring had come early. And no wonder when you see 470-485kg Charolais bullocks making from €2.63/kg to €2.94/kg.

In the heifer section confidence was also improved with 600kg Limousins making up to €2.27/kg, while a variety of Charolais from 390-425kg made from €2.53/kg to €2.69/kg.

Turning to the weanlings, prices among the bulls were helped by reduced numbers. Samples included a 295kg Charolais at €2.83/kg, a 455kg Charolais at €2.35/kg, while a 290kg Charolais heifer was among the big money at €3.15/kg.

Mountbellew

The last sale of 2019 saw numbers steady, although numbers of heifers were back. Trade for all categories maintained. Sample prices among the bullocks saw a 425kg Limousin making €2.09/kg, with a 360kg Limousin raising the bar to €2.18/kg. On the other side of the equation you had a 415kg Friesian at €1.20/kg, while a 395kg Angus was a shade better at €1.27/kg.

Turning to weanling heifer prices, the better Limousin operated in around €2.00-2.40/kg. Cull cow prices edged upwards.

