Cattle prices rise as confidence surges through whole sector

Breed LMX. Sex M. Weight 447 Kg. Sold for €940 euro each. Expand

Martin Coughlan

The simple message from the marts last week was “keep them coming” as yet again prices performed well.

Improving factory demand is driving the lift in the mart trade, with base prices last week reported to be in the region of €3.65-3.70/kg and more on occasion.

It’s the guarantee that the factories are willing to give on prices at the bottom of the scale that are the real indicators of how badly the processors want stock.