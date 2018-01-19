Cattle marts: Prices push on as mart numbers stay strong

9/1/2018 Ballina Mart Lot Number 132 Weight 400K DOB April 2016 Breed BB Sex . Heifer Price Û1200 Photo Brian Farrell

As the year goes on, you will often see men with reputations for buying only better continentals slip in an occasional bid on a batch of so-called lesser cattle as the reality dawns that they might need to spread their money. There are men who specialise in the Friesian bullock, but as I say, you do on occasion see other buyers mix it up a bit. The reason is they realise that if they are to bridge the numbers gap to get to where they want to be, they have no choice but to buy some of these so-called lesser cattle as the overdraft begins to run thin.

9/1/2018 Ballina Mart Packing them in at Ballina, Co Mayo Photo Brian Farrell

The big movers last week were on the heifer table where, overall, the value of your 350-399kg heifer rose by 22c/kg or from €77-89/hd.

In the 400-499kg section, overall values rose by 13c/kg with the better heifer at this weight returning a very nice touch for her seller at €2.45/kg or from €980-1,222/hd, up 20c/kg on her pre-Christmas ringside price.

9/1/2018 Ballina Mart Lot Number 530 Weight 564K DOB June 2016 Breed CHX Sex Bullock Price €1360 Photo Brian Farrell

Replacements The improvement is not as dramatic in the 500-599kg section with overall averages up just 8c/kg and the better heifer up 9c/kg.

9/1/2018 Ballina Mart Lot Number 161 Weight 504K DOB March 2016 Breed LMX Sex Heifer Price €1145 Photo Brian Farrell

However, that still leaves round figures in both sections looking very healthy at values from €1,115-1,336/hd overall to €1,245-1,491/hd for that better animal. In short, the marts last week reported a very positive start to the year.

9/1/2018 Ballina Mart Lot Number 546 Weight 472K DOB May 2016 Breed CHX Sex Bullock Price €1235 Photo Brian Farrell

One of the big drivers of the mart trade for the month of January has to be that in maintaining the huge factory kills seen in November and December, there now have to be buyers out there who need big numbers of replacements. Marts Roundup 1 LISTOWEL 2018 got off to a flying start here with manager Barney O’Connell saying: “I’m very happy with how our first sale of the new year went. We had a lot of cull cows and they were a great trade.” Indeed they were, with Barney’s sales sheets showing nothing selling for less than €100/hd with the weight. Top price of the day went to a 725kg Friesian who sold for €1,125/ hd. While bullocks were small in number, Hereford and Angus typically sold from €2.00-2.08/kg. The trade for calves was also buoyant with three tofour-week-old Friesians selling from €95-140/hd.

9/1/2018 Ballina Mart Lot Number 131 Weight 184K DOB july17 Breed LMX Sex Weanling Heifer Price €560 Photo Brian Farrell

2 KILKENNY The story here was also one of an excellent start to 2018. Again the cull cows were out in big numbers and again, like at Listowel, prices were very buoyant with Friesian culls making up to €1.90/kg, while continentals pushed on to €2.30/kg. George Candler reckoned that prices for stock in general were similar to before Christmas, though in cases they did push on. Your 600kg+ bullock sold from €1.80-2.45/ kg, while the 500-600kg forward store made from €1.70-2.53/kg. Prices in the 400-500kg bullock section ranged from €1.60-2.50/kg with lighter lots making up to €2.35/kg. In the heifer ring, beef heifers sold from €2.00-2.46/kg. 3 BALLINASLOE

Sales here also mirrored pre-Christmas prices as the trade continued strong. Bullocks averaged from €2.15/kg to a top of 2.40/kg. That top spot was taken by a 475kg Charolais who sold for €1,140. Although factory prices may be coming under pressure, the €2.12/kg or €1,450 given for a 685kg Aberdeen Angus proves that the factory boys can still give it when they have to. Heifer prices averaged €2.08/ kg with a top price per kg of €2.54 paid for a 315kg Aberdeen Angus with another 335kg Angus heifer claiming second spot at €2.40/kg. Cull cows sold from €625-1,125/ hd. 4 ENNIS This was another sales yard with bigger than expected numbers for the day of the year with the cull cow again adding considerably to this. Starting with those culls, the top price of the day went to a 980kg Charolais who clicked €2,040 or €2.08kg, while best price per kg went to a 660kg Limousin who made €2.26/ kg. Continentals aside, the Friesian cow also had a good day out with 770kg doing a very creditable €1.65/kg with a quality 580kg black and white, possibly going for further feeding, making €1.52/kg. Among the bullocks, trade was strong for forward stock with a lot of the better quality heavier lots making over €2.30/kg with a 675kg Limousin hitting the top spot at €2.44/kg

5 BALTINGLASS Another positive start with lighter bullocks and heifers in particular much in demand resulting in their prices pushing on by €30-40/hd. Among those lighter animals were batches of 405kg Limousin bullocks who sold for €950/hd and 375kg Limousin heifers who made €880/hd. Prices for heavier heifers were also very good with one 600kg Charolais topping the charts at €1,670 or €2.78/kg followed very closely by a 578kg Limousin at €2.75/kg. 6 BALLA

Prices here were also reported as very good with statistics showing that overall they were up €30/hd on the same week last year. Lighter stores under 400kg averaged €2.19/kg. Bullocks from 400-500kg saw a 495kg March 2016-born Limousin make €2.60/kg, which helped the overall average in the division to settle at €2.26/kg. In the factory section, a 730kg April 2015-born Charolais hit top spot making €2.35/kg. As elsewhere, both heifers and cull cows were a fine trade with one 775kg Limousin cull making €1.72/kg, while top price among the heifers went to a June 2017-born 305kg Blonde d’Aquitaine cross who clicked €3.28/kg.



