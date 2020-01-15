Calf trade off to flying start with strong prices

Photo: O'Gorman Photography
Photo: O'Gorman Photography
File photo
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

The calf trade is off to a flying start with strong farmer and shipper activity reported in the marts.

The shippers paid between €40/hd and €90/hd at New Ross Mart on Saturday for two- to three-week-old Friesian bulls.

It was a similar story in Bandon Mart, with shippers generally giving €30-60/hd.

Tom McCarthy of Bandon Mart said strong farmer buying saw €80-125/hd paid for one-month-old Friesian bulls.

Farmers were also anxious for Hereford and Angus bulls, with €250-300/hd buying older calves. Younger bulls made from €230/hd back down.

Jim Bushe of New Ross Mart said farmers were willing to pay a premium for good-quality older calves.

"Farmers feel that a good, strong calf bought now means they'll have a great animal going out to grass at the end of March or in early April," he explained.

With this in mind, Mr Bushe said continental bulls of four to five weeks old made up to €400/hd. He said a six-week-old Friesian bull made up to €220/hd.

The strength of the early calf trade will ease concerns that stock could be difficult to move this spring. However, calf supplies have yet to get going in earnest, with the numbers in the marts expected to start increasing from the last week of the month.

Tom McCarthy said he expected around 200 calves in Bandon Mart next week.

Cork Marts has upgraded its calf yard at Bandon Mart, with €700,000 invested in new pens and facilities.

