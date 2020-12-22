Farming

Buying power of the feedlots continues to underpin the mart trade

Martin Coughlan

THE message from mart managers I spoke to yesterday is that it has become increasingly obvious in recent weeks that the trade is more and more reliant on the purchasing power of bigger operators or feedlots.

The consensus is the numbers of farmers buying over the last two weeks has dipped with most having reached their winter quotas, with some appearing to have “bought ahead of themselves” as they decided not to wait to see how the trade might develop in the New Year.

With Brexit yet to be fully decided, and the very real prospect that marts will once again be subject to Covid restrictions in the New Year, I can see their logic.
Therefore, in many places last week it was the purchasing power of the feedlots that underpinned the trade.

