Buying power of the feedlots continues to underpin the mart trade

THE message from mart managers I spoke to yesterday is that it has become increasingly obvious in recent weeks that the trade is more and more reliant on the purchasing power of bigger operators or feedlots.

The consensus is the numbers of farmers buying over the last two weeks has dipped with most having reached their winter quotas, with some appearing to have “bought ahead of themselves” as they decided not to wait to see how the trade might develop in the New Year.

With Brexit yet to be fully decided, and the very real prospect that marts will once again be subject to Covid restrictions in the New Year, I can see their logic.

Therefore, in many places last week it was the purchasing power of the feedlots that underpinned the trade.

Michael Harty of Central Auctions in North Tipperary noted that, with meal having gone up another €20/ton in the last month, some farmers who usually fatten a few bullocks over the winter “just to keep their hand in” are holding off until the new year before buying stock due to the extra meal costs and the Brexit uncertainty.

Factory production

Ronan O Connor of Ballinakill Mart also has an interesting take on the trade.

He says 2020 has been one of the best years for selling cattle he has witnessed in his 40 years in the business. “Part of the reason this year has been so good is down to the fact that beef processors, despite all the criticism they take, positioned themselves well to supply a nervous British supermarket trade with ongoing and extra production in the run-up to Brexit.

“This helped keep supplies moving constantly and assured those selling stock through the marts that demand for replacements also remained constant.

However, with the new coranavirus strain having crippled travel into and out of the UK, Irish farmers may be thankful that the crunch has come at Christmas.

With most of their business now done for the year, beef farmers can at least draw some consolation from the fact that their money was banked ahead of what looks like being a chaotic festive season from a business point of view.

Looking at the specifics of the trade last week, mart numbers continued to ease, although several sales yards reported stronger than normal numbers as sellers chose to move stock that might realistically been expected to appear in January earlier.

Restrictions

This is being driven by concerns about further Covid restrictions in early 2021.

As mentioned at the outset, buyers also chose to move earlier for the same reason, meaning overall average prices on our ringside bullock table varied by just plus3c/kg to minus 3c/kg.

This left the overall price range for steers at €1.94-2.02/kg.

However, the better bullock ranged from €2.18/kg in the 600kg+ section to €2.38/kg in the 300-400kg division.

However, the heifer trade saw prices slip in all weight categories with averages down by between 1-6c/kg. That said, your better continental averaged from €2.23-2.41/kg.

While the overall average price of weanling bulls ranging from just €2.13-2.26/kg last week, the better animal in the 100-299kg section settled at €2.82/kg.

The same quality in the 300-399kg section averaged €2.65/kg while the tops of the 400-600kg bulls averaged €2.39/kg.

















Mart Reports

Roscrea

Michael Harty was pleasantly surprised at the numbers last Friday: “400 was a nice number for the day of the year,” he told me.

Although there was no real change in prices with continental bullocks averaging from €2.10-2.30/kg and Angus types “freely” making €2/kg to a top of €2.10/kg, Michael noted that quality has lessened.

On the heifer side, the Angus was once again in demand with averages from €2.00-2.05/kg. Continental heifers sold to a top of €2.30/kg with Hereford types making from €1.80-1.90-2.00/kg, the extended price reference indicating varying quality.

Raphoe

A good entry of stock for the final sale of 2020 saw a lively trade both ringside and online with demand strong for forward types and those eligible for export.

There was also noticeable interest in anything with Angus on the card. Bulls and bullocks sold from €1.80-2.70/kg with heifers averaging €1.90-2.70/kg. Cull cows sold from €540-1,570/hd.

Dowra

Patsy Smith noted that there “wasn’t the same edge to the trade” as quality and prices slipped, with out of spec also a difficult sale.

Samples among the bullocks included a selection of 720-775kg Charolais who sold from €2.12-2.24/kg, while a 730kg Angus averaged €2.07/kg.

Among the lighter heifer weanlings, prices at the top end included a 295kg Limousin at €2.64/kg and a 210kg Charolais that made €3.19/kg.

In the heavier section, a 465kg Limousin at €3.57/kg was best, although averages from €2.20-2.40/kg were far more typical around this weight.

Carrigallen

Helen Kells was pleased with her last sale of 2020 where a selection of quality suck calves saw the better ones sell from €520-710/hd.

Among the bull weanlings, those in the 200-300kg section averaged €2.44/kg with the top call seeing a 240kg Limousin make €2.71/kg. In the 300-400kg section, December averages were up 25c/kg on 2019 at €2.54/kg as the tops last week clicked €2.83/kg.

In the 400-500kg section, the average price last week of €2.13/kg was up 24c/kg on 2019, with the tops making €2.27/kg.

Sixmilebridge

Sean Ryan was happy that the decision to have one final sale in 2020 was justified given a further lockdown is probably inevitable. “Numbers were smaller no doubt, but trade was good,” he said, adding that “demand for the good weanling was strong.”

The lighter weanling under 300kgs made up to €2.80/kg, while heavier batches saw Limousin bulls make from €2.25-2.50/kg.

On the bullock side, samples included four 495kg Limousins who averaged €2.59/kg. Heavy cows peaked at €1.90/kg as prices stabilised, while stores were a little easier.

Gortatlea

Discussing the factory trade, Maurice Brosnan commented that given all the uncertainty around Brexit “factories could have pulled their prices, but they didn’t”.

He believes this indicates “current profit margins have them well insulated with deals probably done months ago.” Forward cattle here sold well with prices for the better ones in the €2.25-2.40/kg range.

Ballinakill

Summing up 2020, Ronan O Connor commented, that despite all the issues with Covid and Brexit, “it was still one of the best years for selling cattle in my memory and I am 40 years in the business.”

Prices here last week saw heavy bullocks selling from €1.90-2.25/kg, with forward stores making from €2.00-2.35/kg.

Lighter stores averaged €2.10-2.70/kg. Beef heifers made from €2.00-2.40/kg, with stores selling from €2.10-2.80/kg. Weanling bulls made from €2.00-2.75/kg while dry cows made from €1.10-1.80/kg.