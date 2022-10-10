Farming

Buyers are viewing good-quality continentals as the best option, figures show

600kg+ good-confirmation stock are up €174/hd on last year, while dairy-bred animals have flatlined

Shelter: Cattle near Croghan, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan
Shelter: Cattle near Croghan, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Shelter: Cattle near Croghan, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Shelter: Cattle near Croghan, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Martin Coughlan

This time last year factory quotes for bullocks ranged from €4.15-4.25/kg; yesterday they were €4.60-4.70 — up 45c/kg. On a 350-400kg factory carcase that’s a rise of €123-180/hd.

The knock-on effect is that mart price averages are 8-22c/kg stronger overall than this time last year, at €2.02-2.23/kg compared to €2.10-2.45/kg.

