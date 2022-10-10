Buyers are viewing good-quality continentals as the best option, figures show

This time last year factory quotes for bullocks ranged from €4.15-4.25/kg; yesterday they were €4.60-4.70 — up 45c/kg. On a 350-400kg factory carcase that’s a rise of €123-180/hd.

The knock-on effect is that mart price averages are 8-22c/kg stronger overall than this time last year, at €2.02-2.23/kg compared to €2.10-2.45/kg.

An analysis of the figures based by breed backs up reports from mart managers across the country that the biggest increase has come for the better continental animal.

Our ringside database shows that the top quarter of continental bullocks over 400kg are 24-36c/kg stronger than 12 months ago. In cash terms the better 400-499kg bullock is up €96-120/hd with those from 500-599kg better by €180-216/hd, while the top end 600kg+ is up €174/hd.

Lesser-quality continental bullocks from 400-499kg are up 12c/kg or €48-60/hd, and 26c/g or €130-156/hd for those from 500-599/kg, with those over 600kg recording an increase of 23c/kg or €138/hd.

The lighter continental bullock under 400kg has not fared as well, with the tops only up 13c/kg or €52/hd, while the poorer continental at this weight is actually back €15-20/hd on the first week of October 2021.

Among the Hereford, Angus and Friesians, the effect of the continuing expansion of the dairy herd — with its emphasis on milk genetics at the expense of beef conformation — is marked.

While the better-quality Hereford and Angus over 400kg is better by 21-31c/kg or €88-186/hd and the better Friesian over 400kg is stronger by 14-21c/kg or €56-126/hd, the bottom-quarter animal has in general not improved in any meaningful way.

From 300-500kg, the lesser Angus and Hereford bullock is only 2-4c/kg stronger — that’s a pitiful increase of €6-20/hd in 12 months.

Above 500kg, though, those poorer-quality Hereford and Angus are 14-20c/kg or €70-120 stronger.

The real bite to prices because of the increase in milk breeding has of course come in the mart prices for lesser-quality Friesians.

Those poorer O minus to P grade black and whites at €1.51-1.74/kg are only 3-11c/kg above those from 12 months ago, while the overall average increase in Friesian store under 400kg is only 4c/kg.

You can argue that with beef prices better than last year, those lesser-quality Hereford, Angus and Friesian represent real value.

But at a time of global uncertainty and chronic feed prices, this analysis suggests that those buying see better-conformation stock as the best and the safest option.

In the Know – around the marts

Gortatlea

A big sale with 1,200 on offer, 450 being cows, drew more buyers, with Maurice Brosnan saying that as a result it was “a bit easier to get through”.

Plainer 400-500kg Friesians operated around €1.60/kg, while better heavier beef types sold for €1.80-2.20/kg.

Better quality Friesian bullocks made €1.89-2.20/kg, with lesser types €1.50-1.70/kg.

400-500kg continental stores made €2.60-3.20/kg, while 500-600kgs sold for €2.60-3.00/kg. Angus stores made €2.20-2.50/kg with poorer quality €1.90-2.00/kg.

Drumshanbo

With a full yard of cattle on offer and online activity helping matters , there was “a steady trade”.

Sample prices at the top end for bullocks included 570kg and 530kg Charolais at €3.03 and €3.11/kg respectively, and a 480kg Charolais clicked €3.19/kg.

Various selections on the Limousin side from 410-440kg sold for €2.63-2.83/kg, while a 400kg Angus made €2.70/kg.

On the weanling side there was plenty of competition between farmers and shippers resulting in averages of €2.60-3.20/kg for bulls while 200-300kg heifers sold from €2.70-3.00/kg.

New Ross

There was a full yard of cattle here too and Jim Bush reported “a very lively trade, especially for beef and forward types”.

Beef bullocks sold from €1,000-1,390/hd over the €/kg with continental stores making €530/hd to €1,230/hd over the €/kg for ten 600kg Charolais.

Quality-assured Angus averaged €350-890/hd over the €/kg. Heavy Friesian bullocks sold for €580-930/hd over the weight, with Friesian stores making €280-580/hd over.

Among the heifers, beef sold for €960-1,240/hd over the €/kg with continental stores making €440-920/hd over, while Hereford and Angus heifers made €330-730/hd over the €/kg.

Kilrush

With strong farmer demand and quite a bit of online activity, proceedings here moved along satisfactorily.

Sample prices among the forward/beef bullocks included four 625kg Herefords at €2.30/kg, two 590kg Charolais at €2.69/kg and a 650kg Angus also at €2.69/kg.

Among the more store-ish types, seven 448kg Angus averaged €2.54/kg, with four 460kg Charolais making €2.72/kg.

On the heifer side 655kg Limousins sold to €2.65/kg, with 635kg Herefords making €2.26/kg, while two 380kg Charolais made €2.50/kg.

Factory demand lifted heavy culls to €1.60-2.36/kg with the top calls seeing a 970kg Hereford making €2,200 and a 725kg Limousin €1,710.

Cashel

Robert de Vere Hunt reported a very big turnout with a predominance of weanlings on offer. “We had an army of men to buy,” he said, adding that his bull weanlings were up from the previous week by €50-70/hd.

This saw Charolais selling from €2.75-3.25/kg, with 250-300kg Hereford and Angus types making €2.00-2.30/kg.

Among the Friesian bulls the lesser one was around the €100/hd with the weight but better offerings made around €2.00/kg.

On the bullock side, Angus stores sold from €2.00-2.20 with better 400-430kg Friesians making €1.60-1.75/kg, while lesser quality made €1.40-1.55/kg.

In the forward division, non-quality-assured 560-580kg bullocks made €2.14-2.27/kg.

Mohill

Darragh Barden noted the great confidence of farmers and feeders following his sale of 300 bull weanlings, saying: “Unless they were very plain, €3.00/kg was the minimum base.”

300-320kg Charolais bulls made €1,000-1,250/hd, with 480-500kgs selling for €1,500-1,550/hd.

There was a special sale of beef heifers, with 450-470kg continentals making €1,350-1,490/hd and those over 500kgs averaging €1,000/hd with the weight and the tops doing €1,200/hd with the €/kg.

Next Saturday’s special sale of bullocks promises more of the same.

Raphoe

Another big sale saw quality stock remain on a par with the previous week, but lighter and plainer Friesians were a difficult sell, with some back around €1.50/kg.

However, stronger Friesians made €2.00-2.30/kg.

Angus cattle made €2.20-2.80/kg with continental bulls and bullocks selling from €2.20-3.20/kg.

Heifers generally sold for €2.30-3.40/kg.