Buyer numbers are up but there’s no joy in the deal anymore

I noted in this column last week that mart attendances had again begun to be effected by the fear of the Covid virus with those selling particularly reluctant to stay on site.

Once they had dropped their cattle many retired either home or to their cars to observe proceedings online.

I also commented that I could possibly see a surge in mart numbers as a fear of another lockdown pushed out extra stock. Whether it was concerns about Covid or not some marts, particularly in the west, did see stronger than expected turnouts last week.

The reduction in human interaction did have a couple of dealing men I known wondering if Covid will totally ruin the human element of the trade

“There’s no joy, no craic anymore in the deal. People are staying away they are afraid.” A reflection that Covid concerns are been taken seriously by an aging farming population.

There may be no joy at that level but for those selling they at least had the comfort of knowing that last week’s prices were as good as any other and on occasion better; and this despite numbers holding steady and in some cases surpassing what would be normal for this time of year.

Joe Clune of Sixmilebridge spoke for many when he told me that in relation to both prices and numbers: “2021 has been exceptional. The online thing was a great help, farmers really bought into it. We saw lads who hadn’t been with us in a few years come back. Every bit helps and our numbers were up around third.”

And this increase in numbers appears to be widespread with Nelius McAuliffe of Castleisland reckoning his current throughput is up about 30pc while Marion Devane of Tuam told me her sales in November were up to a third stronger than normal. The message therefore appears to be clear support your local mart for better prices.

Joe Clune was adamant on one further thing “Marts appreciate that support especially after the lockdowns; and we’re very grateful to all our clients.”

Where have those extra throughput numbers come from though? The limited amount of live calf shipping that occurred during 2020 has meant that numbers of stores available for sale this autumn was always going to be bigger however all mart managers I spoke with on the subject point to two factors that have helped increase mart throughput.

The first is price as a combination of strong factory returns and cross border demand filtered directly back to the mart circuit.

The second, appears to indicate a more fundamental change as good numbers of store to beef men decided to off load beef not at the factories gate but at their local mart. They in turn were followed by a growing group of producers who having weighted the costs of over wintering forward stores decided to sell again through the mart system.

This means that there is an increasing share of cattle that were probably bought at marts earlier in the year reappearing at a later date for resale, a type of double count.

This because, as I’ve said, costs of finishing are just to prohibitive or that those who have finishing scale are taking mart prices to levels that just cannot be ignored by your smaller family beef operation as a real moneyed option.