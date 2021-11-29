Buyer numbers are up but there’s no joy in the deal any more

Some marts, particularly in the west, did see stronger-than-expected turnouts last week, perhaps driven by fears of another lockdown.

However, Covid concerns have also left many sellers reluctant to stay on site. Once they drop their cattle, many are retiring to their homes of cars to observe proceedings online.

A couple of dealers I know are wondering if the virus will ruin the human element of the trade.

“There’s no joy, no craic anymore in the deal,” one said. “People are staying away — they are afraid.”

It shows that Covid concerns are been taken seriously by an aging farming population.

Surpassing

At least those selling had the comfort that last week’s prices were as good as any other and on occasion better; and this despite numbers holding steady and in some cases surpassing what is normal for this time of year.

Joe Clune of Sixmilebridge spoke for many when he told me that in relation to both prices and numbers, “2021 has been exceptional. The online thing was a great help, farmers really bought into it.

“We saw lads who hadn’t been with us in a few years come back. Every bit helps and our numbers were up around a third.”

This increase in numbers appears to be widespread, with Nelius McAuliffe of Castleisland reckoning his throughput is up about 30pc, while Marion Devane of Tuam told me her sales in November were up to a third stronger than normal.

The message is clear: support your local mart and you will get better prices.

Joe Clune was adamant on one further thing “Marts appreciate that support, especially after the lockdowns.”

Where have those extra throughput numbers come from though?

The limited amount of live calf shipping that occurred in 2020 meant that numbers of stores available for sale this autumn was always going to be bigger, but all mart managers I spoke to pointed to two factors that have helped increase mart throughput.

The first is price, as a combination of strong factory returns and cross-border demand filtered directly back to the mart circuit.

The second suggests a more fundamental change as good numbers of store-to-beef farmers decided to off-load beef not at the factory gates but at their local mart.

They were followed by a growing group of producers who, having weighed up the costs of over-wintering forward stores, decided to sell again through the mart system.

This means there is an increasing share of cattle that were probably bought at marts earlier in the year reappearing at a later date for resale — a type of double count.

This either because costs of finishing are just prohibitive, or those who have finishing scale are taking mart prices to levels that just cannot be ignored by your smaller family beef operation.

In the Know – Around the Marts

Sixmilebridge

The story here was numbers increasing as sellers took advantage of the annual special Christmas sale.

Joe Clune reported 500-550kg continentals as selling from €2.40-2.60/kg, with similar weights of Angus and Hereford making up to €2.30/kg.

For those with heavier stock, samples included six 720kg Angus at €2.33/kg, with a 740kg Limousin making €2.49/kg.

Under-30-month quality-assured Herefords sold from €2.20-2.25/kg with Joe saying: “Quality assurance matters in relation to price.”

Joe also noted that Covid concerns saw more buyers and sellers move online.

Ballymahon

William Jones reported a slightly smaller sale than recently, adding: “Heavy cattle are more or less gone but stores are still a very good trade.”

For those with the odd heavy bullock or forward heifer, prices did crack on very well, with €2.90/kg achieved.

Stores from 480-500kg made €2.60-2.90/kg.

There was a good selection of cull cows, with continentals selling from €2.00-2.10/kg and 600-700kg Friesians €1.26-1.60/kg.

Balla

The trade continues to hold well despite an unexpected surge in numbers.

Stephen Hannon noted: “Lads are taking advantage of the trade to move cattle they don’t intend to winter. There’s not as many men willing to winter because of the costs and that’s putting more stock on the market.”

Prices were good, with the 550-600kg bullock averaging €2.57/kg.

Numbers of heavy cattle over 630kg continue to fall, resulting in prices of €2.44-2.55/kg.

In the weanlings, U grades sold for €3.00-3.20/kg but more average bulls of 230-290kg made €2.10-2.40/kg.

Castleisland

Here too numbers were unexpectedly strong for the day of the year, with Neilius McAuliffe reporting a 30pc increase, with a lot of online activity.

Prices among the bullocks included seven 550kg Angus who made €1,280/hd, with six averaging 440kg making €950/hd, while at the lighter end 360kgs made up to €830/hd.

On the heifer side a black 500kg Limousin sold for €1,170, with a similar-weight Hereford making €1,050.

Nelius reported a very strong trade for 220-240kg bucket-fed calves, at €500-550/hd.

These Limousin weanlings, averaging 396kg, sold for €870 apiece at Carnew mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Whatsapp These Limousin weanlings, averaging 396kg, sold for €870 apiece at Carnew mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Kilfenora

Although not overly big there was still a strong entry for the day of the year, especially on the weanling side.

Strong farmer interest drove the better continental bull weanling from 270-310kg to €2.70-3.00/kg, while the tops among the lighter sorts made up to €3.40/kg.

Heifer samples included a 355kg Limousin at €3.35/kg with 280-300kg Charolais operating around €2.50/kg. Best price was a 270kg Shorthorn that made €950 or €3.52/kg.

Well-fleshed heavy continental cull cows sold from €1.60-1.90/kg, with Angus and Hereford types €1.50-1.85/kg.

Dowra

Although smaller at 680 trade was well maintained for the majority, the exception being the heavier bull weanling which continues to struggle.

Heavy bullocks and dry cows continue to be the highlight, with sample prices among the bullocks seeing a 720kg Angus making €1,850 and a 745kg Charolais at €1,870, while an 810kg Simmental cracked on to €2,180.

Among the 430-470kg bullocks the top calls made €1,140-1,270/hd.

On the cull cow side, the drive for beef among factories pushed a 955kg Charolais to €2,140, with an 845kg Limousin making €2,110, while an 825kg Charolais clicked €2,040.

New Ross

Here too numbers eased back, but there was a very brisk trade for all classes.

Beef bullocks sold from €780-1,250/hd over the €/kg, with continental stores making €480-1,090/hd over their weight.

Among the Hereford and Angus stores, prices started at €350/hd over the €/kg, with fleshier types selling to €650/hd over the weight.

Heavy Friesian bullocks made €480-780/hd over the €/kg, with lighter lots making €165-400/hd over their weight.

Beef heifers were also in demand, with prices over the €/kg running from €640-1,100/hd.

Continental store heifers made €429-960/hd over the €/kg.