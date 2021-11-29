Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Buyer numbers are up but there’s no joy in the deal any more

The message appears to be clear support your local mart for better prices. Expand
These Limousin weanlings, averaging 396kg, sold for €870 apiece at Carnew mart. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

The message appears to be clear support your local mart for better prices.

The message appears to be clear support your local mart for better prices.

These Limousin weanlings, averaging 396kg, sold for €870 apiece at Carnew mart. Photo: Roger Jones

These Limousin weanlings, averaging 396kg, sold for €870 apiece at Carnew mart. Photo: Roger Jones

/

The message appears to be clear support your local mart for better prices.

Martin Coughlan

Some marts, particularly in the west, did see stronger-than-expected turnouts last week, perhaps driven by fears of another lockdown.

However, Covid concerns have also left many sellers reluctant to stay on site. Once they drop their cattle, many are retiring to their homes of cars to observe proceedings online.

Privacy