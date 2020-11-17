Bullock prices rally as retail trade turns to traditional breeds

As the year draws in, some people in the trade are questioning the Government's response to the problems Covid restrictions are creating for over-worked and stressed mart staff. Questions are also being asked about the will of bigger operators to lobby the authorities on the broadband problems being experienced by smaller marts.

Sean Ryan of Sixmilebridge is one such man. “I question the Minister’s understanding of the problems we face and I question the level of effort being made to bring those concerns to the cabinet table,” he said.

Turning to the trade, mart numbers have started to settle into a steady decline, but they remain ignificant. Another factor worth noting is that as numbers have fallen so too has quality, most notably in dairy areas.

On the prices’ front, last week saw the trade for bullocks improve with everything on their ringside table from 400kgs and up rising by 3-11c/kg as the market gave back nearly all the previous weeks reductions.

It is very obvious, however, that it’s the forward types that are currently driving the trade with the overall average of your 600kg bullock up 11c/kg or €66/hd last week to €2.04/kg with the better one averaging €2.26/kg.

The drive for Angus-type stock from the processing sector appears to be a major factor in this recovery with demand at marts for 600kg+ Angus bullocks seeing them lift from an overall average of €1.76/kg two weeks ago to €1.95/kg last week, with the better ones averaging €2.16/kg.

The emphasis on Angus is further highlighted by the fact that the returns in the 600kg+ continental section show them improving by only 9c/kg overall to €2.11/kg.

The lighter 300-399kg steer slipped slightly, dropping 2c/kg to average an even €2/kg overall. That said, your better continental at this weight remains very respectable at €2.52/kg.

Suckler cows

Turning to the heifers, we see a continuation of the recent trend where prices slip in some areas while either holding or improving slightly in others.

This was the case in the 350-599kgs category last week with increases in the overall average price of the lesser quality animal negating falls among better price stock.

But the one area where this didn’t happen was in the 600kg+ section where a fall of 9c/kg to €2.19/kg among the better animals pushed their overall weighted average back 6c/kg to €1.97/kg.

With the ending of the BDGP (Beef Data and Genomics Programme) a lot of marts last week saw another increase in the number of suckler cows being presented for sale. Sixmilebridge and Ennis both reported increased numbers as did Gortatlea.

Prices were strong with Gerry Finnerty of Ennis noting that those buying seemed keen to on what they considered to be more suitable stock as replacements for some of those they previously used under the BDGP star system. He added there appears to be a fear among some that good sucklers might become scarce as the sector continues to contract.

Marts’ round-up

Sixmilebridge

Mart manager Sean Ryan reported a big sale with the better Hereford and Angus type bullocks averaging up to €2.04/kg and continental types going as high as €2.52/kg for lighter stores. Heifers were “a little easier” with prices averaging from €1.89-2.12/kg.

Strong export activity for markets in Italy, Greece and Turkey saw bull weanlings from 230-250kgs sell from €2.10-3.05/kg. A dispersal sale of 50 in-calf suckler cows saw prices range from €1,020-1,640/hd with the overall average working out at €1,333/hd.

Ennis

Shippers were also active here, but it was farmers who drove the prices of weanlings in the 260-380kg bracket. Sample prices among the bulls included a cracking €3.67/kg paid for a 270kg Charolais, although the majority at the top end sold from €2.80-3.20/kg. Gerry Finnerty noted a strong trade for suckler cows with many of the continentals selling from €1.80-2.24/kg as suckler men set about improving their herds. Among the dairy culls, samples included better Friesian stores that averaged from €1.24-1.30/kg. The heifer trade was reported as firm.

Carnew

There are also significant numbers of suckler cows coming onto the market in the east with 120 presented for sale here last Wednesday. In-calf sucklers sold from €850-1,620/hd, while cows with calves at foot made from €1,100-1,900/hd. The small number of weanling stock on offer saw bulls average from €i.88-2.79/kg, with exporters keen on the lighter type animal. Weanling heifers averaged from €1.96-2.65/kg. Farmer interest extended across all types of bulls and heifers.

Gortatlea

Maurice Brosnan noted as last week progressed €2/kg became more freely available for Angus cattle “regardless of weight”. Overall trade was very good, but bullocks were possibly a little easier with the tops of the more forward continentals making €2.35/kg. Heifers preformed well with the better ones selling from €2.40-2.45/kg. On the cull cow side, Friesian stores sold to an average of €1/kg with the tops seeing €1.30/kg. Better fleshed Friesians made up to €1.40/kg while shapely continental cows made €2/kg.

Macroom

Dry cow prices here averaged from €120 under the €1/kg to €500/head over the weight. Samples included a 620kg Friesian at €845 and a 750kg Friesian at €1,000. On the continental side you had a 780kg Charolais at €1,280, with a 645kg Simmental making €1,010. Among the bullocks were five 515kg Herefords that averaged €990/hd, six 436kg Angus making €860/hd and a 570kg Angus that cracked on to €1,125. On the continental side were three 458kg Charolais that made €1,030/hd, with two 472kg Limousins averaging €980/hd.

New Ross

Jim Bushe reckons beef numbers are tightening and said that “factory agents were very keen to get their hands on whatever beef was on offer.” The agents were offering from €610-960 with the €1/kg for continental beef bullocks, €530-805 over the €1/kg for beef heifers and from €460-805/hd for continental cows. Forward

Friesian bullocks sold from €360-540 over the weight with Friesian stores making from €180-355 over the €1/kg. Continental store bullocks averaged €440-770 over the weight and Hereford and Angus types sold from €345-520 over the €1/kg.

Dowra

A very good yard of cattle saw an improved trade, with quality lots across the board and some standout prices paid for breeding heifers. Among them was a 350kg Limousin that made €5.18/kg, with another Limousin at 540kgs making €3.30/kg.

Trade for factory cattle and heavy cull cows saw Northern buyers keeping their Southern competition at bay, with suitable bullocks making €2.00-2.38/kg, while the better heavy cull cow sold from €1.90-2.21/kg.