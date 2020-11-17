Farming

Farming

Bullock prices rally as retail trade turns to traditional breeds

Lift: Ringside at Blessington Mart's online sale last week. Marts are reporting very strong prices, for heavy Angus types. Photo: Damien Eagers

Lift: Ringside at Blessington Mart's online sale last week. Marts are reporting very strong prices, for heavy Angus types. Photo: Damien Eagers

Martin Coughlan

As the year draws in, some people in the trade are questioning the Government's response to the problems Covid restrictions are creating for over-worked and stressed mart staff. Questions are also being asked about the will of bigger operators to lobby the authorities on the broadband problems being experienced by smaller marts.

Sean Ryan of Sixmilebridge is one such man. “I question the Minister’s understanding of the problems we face and I question the level of effort being made to bring those concerns to the cabinet table,” he said.

Turning to the trade, mart numbers have started to settle into a steady decline, but they remain ignificant. Another factor worth noting is that as numbers have fallen so too has quality, most notably in dairy areas.

