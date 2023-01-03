Big numbers, big prices – how 2022 was a bumper year for mart trade

For many in farming, 2022 will be remembered as the year that farm-gate prices at last began to reflect the true value of the raw materials that go into the food chain.

For a good portion of the year strong demand kept mart prices for cattle at levels not seen before.

With better-grading culls making the same per kg as prime beef, and flat prices replacing the grid for everything else, the farmer with the plain bullock or heifer at last got the true value of their stock.

Only in late September through October and into early November did strong supplies enable processors to pull back quotes and eliminate flat pricing, which in turn dampened mart averages.

Overall average prices for continental bullocks eased back to €2.70-2.80/kg.

However, in the two trading weeks before Christmas, overall average price of 400-600kg+ bullocks again cracked the €3.00/kg ceiling, with those over 600kg averaging €3.09/kg.

The better Angus bullock also lifted, with averages of €2.50-2.80/kg common.

For those with Friesians to sell, in the week before Christmas demand pushed the average price of those over 500kg to €2.18-2.24/kg, with the tops selling for €2.41-2.44/kg.

As well as the strong prices, mart numbers increased in 2022, with various marts and mart groups reporting both increased throughput and increased turnover.

Data to the end of October show that at 1,654,880, mart presentations were up 60,970 on the same period for 2021.

And that gap is sure to be larger once the returns for November and December are calculated, given the run of unseasonably strong sales during those two months.

Farm-to-farm movements to the end of October were down 126,883 on the same 10 months of 2021 at 1,212,457.

Those increased numbers contributed to a significant increase in mart turnover, but it was the overall increase in the value of stock that really pushed turnover.

The Aurivo group of marts in the west recorded an increase in numbers of 7.5pc, with Stephen Hannon putting the increase in turnover at 17pc. “Much of that increase was down to the increased value of forward cattle and cull cows,” he said.

Michael Harty of Central Auctions in Tipperary reported his numbers as being up by 3pc but turnover up 15pc. He put this down to very strong money for majority of stock and a change in farming practices.

“There was a move away from the traditional practice of keeping cattle for 12 months,” he said. “There is a new generation coming. They operate on keeping their purchases for 70-120 days before turning them again.”

Also helping those increased figures has been the expansion on the dairy side. Michael Lynch in Kilkenny said that in 2015-16 his mart recorded calf sales of just 1,200; by the end of last year that figure had grown to 8,000, and far more dairy-type cull cows were going under the hammer.

Overall numbers in Kilkenny were up around 15pc last year with turnover up 25pc to €60m.

Michael also noted — as did many other mart managers — a significant increase in the number of heavy cattle presenting throughout the year, particularly in the summer.

“Factory prices were strong but mart prices were stronger, so farmers voted with their feet,” he said.

Looking to the prospects for 2023 Michael said: “With a high milk price being maintained and climate change pressures on stock numbers, throughput of calves is likely to be maintained or increased.

“A caveat to this is how active the shippers will be.

“Farmers will either have to get more land, or offload stock; but as land is a finite resource, and increasingly expensive to rent, destocking is more likely.

“With milk price so strong, it is more likely that dairy farmers will cull harder, rather than remove milking stock. This may see throughput of dairy culls rise.”

While numbers of dairy culls in the south and east may increase, the number of suckler culls being sold could also increase in the west should a financial package become available to do so.