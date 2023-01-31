Big numbers and big prices as trade hits ‘30-year high’

Joyce Whelan’s report on Saturday’s sale at Headford began with a line from the patriot Thomas Davis’s rousing ballad The West’s Asleep:

“But, Hark! A voice like Thunder spake.

The West’s awake”

Joyce explained that her buyers feared not for the trade as they pushed prices to new highs — as they did in every other mart in the country last week.

John Tevlin in Ballyjamesduff said that his sale was “the dearest I’ve ever witnessed” in his 30-plus years in the auctioneering business.

His prices were lifted by keen Northern buyers, who reported that both beef and forward cattle are in short supply across the border.

But the strong prices are only half the story. Numbers presenting at the majority of marts were exceptional for the time of year, and were up on the previous week.

Some of the bigger marts such as Kilkenny, Balla and Castleisland reported turnouts in excess of 1,000, while Carnew’s fat stock sale on Saturday had an entry of 1,400 cattle.

​Driving these bigger turnouts are huge numbers of cull cows from the dairy sector, alongside increased numbers of forward store/beef bullocks and heifers, whose owners are deciding to pass on the cost of finishing to feedlots.

The strength of the trade has created its own gravity, sucking in stock ahead of the traditional time-frame.

Another anomaly is that traditional buyers for grass cattle appear to be moving far earlier than normal.

Nelius McAuliffe of Castleisland noted that the majority were “seven-month men” keen to get their business done well ahead of filling out their area aid forms.

The ringside tables show that the better bullock in all weight categories is now averaging €3.04-3.21/kg overall, up 8-12c/kg on the previous week.

While demand at marts was particularly strong last week, the poorer-type animal under 600kg only rose 3-5c/kg to €2.50-2.58/kg as buyers weighed their potential to beef into profit over a longer keep.

However, factory and feedlot buying did push the average price of the poorer animal up 16c/kg to €2.72/kg as the evidence mounts — if evidence is needed — that in the processors’ eyes “beef is beef” whatever the breed, colour or grade.

Heifer prices also rose but not to the same extent as on the bullock side. The biggest lift was reserved for the forward and factory stock with prices averaging 12c/kg better.

This left 600kg+ continental heifers on an overall average of €3.00/kg, with top-end quality averaging €3.23/kg.

Overall average prices from 350-599kg were €2.58-2.82/kg, with the better continental €3.07-3.15/kg.

Last week’s mart trade was in some ways the equivalent of a feeding frenzy — the type you see on nature documentaries where shoals of piranha in the Amazon basin strip the flesh from cattle that enter their domain in minutes.

The question is, if mart numbers remain strong, will the trade be stripped of stock ahead of the traditional spring feeding frenzy from March to May?

Or will the factories steady their prices and take some of the heat out of the trade before then?

In the Know – around the marts

Ballymote

Numbers here reached 450 including 110 cull cows, 80 calves and 200 store bullocks — forward types from 550-620kgs made €3.00-3.50/kg.

Standout sales included eight 600kg Charolais that averaged €3.41/kg with a single 605kg Charolais making €3.85/kg.

On the beef side, 650kg dairy cross Angus bullocks sold to €3.17/kg, with a 770kg continental making €3.37/kg.

The weanling trade was also on fire with bulls averaging €3.50/kg as farmers, feeders and exporters competed for stock.

​

Loughrea

A tidy sale of 160 animals, with a seriously strong trade. 800kg+ cull cows sold from €2.75-3.03/kg.

The top calls on the beef side seeing a 775kg Limousin bullock click €3.30/kg, while a 870kg Angus sold to €2.87/kg followed by twelve 568kg Angus that averaged €2.89/kg.

Trade was no less buoyant among the heifers with a 410kg Limousin making €2.78 and a 610kg Hereford X selling to €2.88/kg.

Good bull weanlings sold for €3.00-3.20/kg, while 330-360kg heifer weanlings made €2.91-3.12/kg.

​

Castleisland

At 1,020, numbers were “well over twice the normal for the time of the year” Nelius McAuliffe said.

There was no shortage of customers, with prices solid to improved. In the 500kg+ bullock category, Angus sold for €2.85-3.00/kg with Herefords on €2.70-2.85/kg and 500kg+ Friesians €2.35-2.60/kg.

Among the lighter Angus 300kgs sold for €2.60-2.73/kg while two farmers hammered five 255kg Herefords into €3.37/kg.

The 336 cull cows on offer averaged €1,235/hd.

​

Ballyjamesduff

The cow trade was remarkable, with many culls crossing the €3.00/kg mark, culminating in a 935kg Charolais making €3,160 or €3.37/kg.

Forward bullocks and heifers sold to a top of €3.36/kg.

A farmer who arrived with a batch of Hereford bullocks, some of which were over-age, mixed in with Friesian cull cows “must have thought it was Christmas as they averaged €2.70/kg overall” said John Tevlin.

​

Enniscorthy

Kevin Murphy also reported extreme levels of confidence in the trade and bigger than normal sales for this time of the year.

As elsewhere good continental bullocks made €3.00-3.30/kg with less fancy continentals €2.75-2.90/kg.

Dairy-bred Angus sold from €2.70-3.00/kg with Friesians averaging €2.20-2.40/hd. Prices for heifers largely mirrored those of the steers.

There were 200 cull cows on offer, mainly Friesians, with the top price seeing an 820kg Friesian selling for €2.15/kg.

Kevin said “€2/kg was very achievable” and that “€1.45/kg is now the bottom of the market”.

​

Roscommon

Here too numbers were big, but with a good attendance ringside and plenty of online activity trade was strong across all classes.

Bullocks averaged €2.82/kg overall with the top call per kg being €3.48/kg in the case of a 525kg Charolais. However the stand out sale saw the hammer fall on a 975kg Charolais cross at €3,000.

Heifers averaged €2.96/kg, with a 685kgs Charolais occupying top spot at €2340 or €2.42/kg.

Dry cows also cracked on well, averaging €2.48/kg to a top of €3.15/kg.