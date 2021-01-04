‘Better days to come’ as sector rides out the worst 2020 could throw at it

Looking up: Cattle feed on silage on a farm in Greenanstown, Stamullen, Co Meath. Photo: Damien Eagers

Very few marts operated last week — the norm at this time of year — and the resurgence in Covid cases will probably persuade many to extend their festive break .

However, with full Covid precautions in place and buying restricted to online, David Quinn of Carnew operated safely and successfully last Saturday.

“We had a surprisingly large turnout with 250 animals in total: 100 cows, 50 or so young stock, and 100 heavier animals,” David said, reporting the trade as strong across the board.

Lighter cull cows sold from €40/hd under to €40/hd over the €/kg, with store types making up to €150/hd over their weight, while heavier fleshed continentals sold from €400-500/hd over the weight.

Demand from feedlot buyers meant that suckler-bred Angus bullocks and heifers were “very hot”, with prices averaging €2.20-2.30/kg.

Among the heavier 700-800kg bullocks competition was also keen, with €900-1,000/hd over the weight common for better continentals.

At the other end of the weight scale, three- to four- week-old continental and Hereford heifer and bull calves sold up to €400/hd.

Looking back at 2020, it’s broadly accepted that despite Covid and Brexit, the trade overall performed admirably.

Stephen Hannon of Balla mart told me that his figures show that his prices for both weanling heifers and bulls were €35-45/hd stronger than 2019.

He also said the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) has helped suckler farmers in unexpected ways.

“Improving the quality of the calf was always a priority, but when it comes time to cull some of those better cows, those farmers are now getting a serious cheque,” he said.

Gerry Finnerty of Ennis agreed but added that he sees an ageing farming population as major problem.

However he notes that those now entering the suckler field are “computer literate” and have a clear idea of how they intend to operate.

“It’s all about producing top quality for these lads. Smaller numbers maybe but complete quality,” he said.

Gerry believes the biggest threat to the suckler farmer comes from the dairy sector.

“When you can buy bucket-reared Hereford and Angus dairy calves for €250/hd and then turn them as weanlings or stores, it can be hard to justify keeping a suckler cow”

The big story of 2020 in the mart sector was the emergence of online buying as a solution to Covid restrictions.

With buyer access severely curtailed and online selling in its infancy in April, the drop and goes tendering sales system attempted to fill the void.

While it worked to a point, the general consensus was that for mart managers it was a sure recipe for a mental meltdown, as trying to get both sides to agree on price was often difficult and hugely time-consuming.

Overall mart throughput fell by around 50pc during that first lockdown.

Within a few months online sales platforms and farmers’ ability to adapt to the new technology had developed to a point where sales yards were again handling significant numbers, albeit sales took longer as issues arose in relation to who had bought what, while some sellers continued to look for more money.

Marts continued to be the final arbitrator when it came to price. George Candler of Kilkenny told me of one farmer who having decided to go down the private sales route rang him to ask what mart prices were like!

Factory price as always governed the trade. Having fallen back €3.40/kg in April when the entire hospitality sector across the EU closed, it was June before the first signs of recovery emerged as prices rose to €3.50-3.60/kg.

They stayed at this level for five months before demand from a UK supermarket sector nervous about Brexit and Covid raised prices.

By mid-November we were seeing bases as high as €3.70-3.80/kg.

A big help throughout the autumn was the strong demand from Northern buyers, with many sellers of good beef performing better ringside than if they’d gone the factory road.

On the mart side, by the autumn the trade drove forward strongly.

Part of the reason for this was the relaxed access for buyers was relaxed, and the fear among both buyers and sellers that further restrictions due to Covid were not far away

Many marts across the country reported year-end sale numbers either in line with or stronger than 2019.

Given all the difficulties Thomas Potterton of Delvin was one of many who commended the farming community for their ability to adapt to a constantly changing situation and new technologies.

As to what 2021 may bring, Nelius McAuliffe of Dingle urges farmers not to worry: “Everything will settle down. Hold your head, there will be better days to come.”

