Beef trade: Finishers wrestling back control as demand ramps up

Photo: Gerry Mooney

Martin Coughlan

I described the factory trade as being currently like a rugby ruck last week, with both farmers and factories fighting to claw the initiative away from the other side.

Last week started with processors generally conceding that base prices would have to lift by that 5c/kg. This put bullocks on a sound base of €3.80/kg and heifers somewhere between €3.85-3.90/kg.

Despite last week being a four day week due to the Patrick's day holiday the pressure from the farming side has not relented with indications continuing to emerge that the balance of power is possibly shifting to the fattener's side with several factory agents telling me that there are "Just about enough cattle coming" with one adding "We're turning nothing away."

