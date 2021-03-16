Bad weather and bigger numbers take a toll on prices, but heavier bullocks buck the trend

Predictions that bad weather might slow down the prices’ rally at the marts were bang on the money.

Bigger numbers last week took an edge off the trade, but it was the downturn in the weather that was the real culprit as the grass men eased off the gas ringside.

Overall bullock averages were either unchanged as in the case of the 300-399kg animal at €2.07/kg, or back by 2-3c/kg in the 400-499kg and 500-599kg sections at €2.13 and €2.10/kg respectively.

The one exception is the 600kg+ division where the average price of the poorer animal rose to €1.85/kg and pushed the overall average up by 1c/kg to €2.12/kg.

Despite all the talk about how poor the current factory trade is compared to this time last year, the 600kg+ bullock is currently 14c/kg or €84/hd stronger than March 2020.

Granted, your factory price was 15c/kg less at €3.65/kg a year ago meaning your 370kg factory carcase was worth €55/hd less, but that still puts €29/hd more in the pockets of those currently selling than at this time last year.

Pandemic

The difference in the 500-599kg section year-on-year is also 14c/kg — €1.96/kg in 2020 as against this week’s €2.10/kg.

The trade is 12c/kg stronger in the 400-499kg division, although the figures show the 300-399kg bullock is just 3c/kg better at €2.07/kg versus €2.04/kg on St Patrick’s Day last year.

This time last year all those involved in the trade were, as they are now, concerned about how the Covid 19 pandemic would affect beef sales.

A year later, if we’ve learned anything it is that keeping the population adequately provisioned is of paramount importance to governments all across the globe.

Beef continues to be a very important element in most people’s diet.

And the traditional factors that affect the mart trade, such as factory pricing and the weather, remain constant

On the heifer side, overall prices from 350-499kgs slipped by

3c/kg.

The 600kg+ heifer averaged 5c/kg less at €2.15/kg while the 500-599kg heifer held steady at €2.18/kg.

Although weanling bull averages dipped last week by between 3-8c/kg, their trade remained fairly constant.

However, the same can’t be said of the weanling heifer.

Although the 100-299kg category slipped by just 4c/kg on our table and ended the week averaging €2.54/kg, everything above this weight fell out of bed.

The 300-399kg heifer averaged 23c/kg lower at €2.37/kg while the 400-550kg heifer fell 18c/kg to €2.43/kg overall.

Mart Reports

Balla

This was a big sale that saw 300-400kg bullocks average €2.73/kg, with those from 400-500kgs averaging €2.59/kg. Prices in the 500kg+ division averaged €2.27/kg.

There was a very strong show of heifers with the special sale of breeding heifers helping to underpin overall averages. This saw heifers up to 400kgs average €2.76/kg and those from 400-500kgs averaging €2.58/kg.

Demand for breeding heifers over 500kgs pushed their overall average onto €2.45/kg. The best of the cull cows sold to a tops of €2.08/kg.

Enniscorthy

Despite there being close to 1,000 calves on offer here, the trade held up well with prices for the lighter ones boosted by good export demand.

Continental bulls made from €190-485/hd with continental heifers making from €180-430/hd.

Among the Hereford and Angus calves, bulls averaged from €150-370/hd with heifers selling from €130-355/hd. The lighter younger Friesian calf made from €30-65/hd, with older Friesians selling from €90-190/hd.

Baltinglass

There was a good trade with online farmer demand noticeably strong. Among the keen prices on the bullock side were three 493kg Limousins that averaged €2.56/kg.

For those with a bias towards black and whites, five 390kg Friesians averaged €1.78/kg with three at 400kgs making €1.57/kg.

On the heifer side, prices included a 500kg Limousin at €2.48/kg, a 441kg Limousin at €2.22/kg, while a 350kg Charolais headed to pastures new at €2.11/kg.

Ennis

The smaller showing of cull cows attracted increased interest from both feeders and factory agents with one 715kg Charolais cow selling for €2.57/kg.

However the general run of continental cows was from €2.00-2.35/kg with the better heavy Friesian selling to around the €1.50/kg mark. Among the heifers the better ones made from €2.30-2.45/kg with a number of exceptional entries making from €2.60-2.68/kg. With beef being beef, the small number of aged bulls sold well with one 885kg Limousin making €1.94/kg.

Blessington

A very lively online trade saw beef bullocks average from €650-970/hd over the €/kg, with continental stores selling from €480-740/hd over their weight.

On the Hereford and Angus side, prices ranged from €420-600/hd over the €/kg, with Friesian stores making from €210-425/hd over the €/kg.

Continental store heifers made from €400-660/hd over the €/kg, with Hereford and Angus stores making from €335-490/hd over their weight. Beef cows averaged €435-630/hd with the €/kg, while feeder types made from €120-300/hd with the weight.

Castlerea

Despite the very poor weather, prices here held well with strong demand from feeders helping to push quality forward types such as a 565kg Limousin and a 605kg Charolais into €2.55/kg, while a 580kg Charolais cracked on to €2.52/kg.

On the heifer side were a 405kg Charolais at €2.47/kg and a 450kg Limousin at €2.87/kg.

In the heavier section were a 665kg Charolais at €2.39/kg and a blonde Aquitaine at €2.45/kg.

Friesian bull calves sold from €30/hd for younger types to a top of €170/hd for the stronger farmer type.

Raphoe

A strong entry with prices pushing on from the previous week was the story here.

Bulls over 600kgs averaged from 600-990/hd over the €/kg with beef bullocks selling from €550-1,095/hd with their weight.

Stores made from €400-850/hd over the €/kg.

Beef heifers were also stronger with prices ranging from €480-1,005/hd over the €/kg, while store heifers sold from €350-840/hd over their weight. Cull cows sold from €600-1,700/hd.