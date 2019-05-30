Another blow as bullock prices stagger backwards

And with it the optimism ringside that things were at last starting to come right.

There was a trickle-down effect from those losses in the 600kg+ section.

This 425kg weanling Simmental cross born 21/1/2019 sold for €885

At marts across the country, the 500-599kg animal lost 6c/kg on our Ringside table, down to €1.99/kg. The 400-499kg section dropped 3c/kg to €2.06/kg, while the 300-399kg bullock was unchanged at €1.98/kg.

As we come into June with a spring behind us that was six weeks better than 2018 and current grass growth excellent, these figures are not good.

This 690kg Aberdeen Angus Bull born 1/12/2016 went for €1,800

With factory prices nervous (this week's quotes are back 5-10c/kg on the high of two weeks ago) and Theresa May's announcement that she will be stepping down as Prime Minister, Brexit with all its uncertainties is back on the agenda.

All of which means the watchword at the moment for those thinking of investing in the cattle business is caution - do not over extend.

This 800kg Limousin cow born 20/6/2016 sold for €1,380

Macroom: All kinds of everything as prices stay steady

Macroom is one of six marts at the centre of the Cork Marts group. Now long established, the mart in Macroom dominates the livestock trade immediately west of Cork city to the Kerry border.

Current mart manager Sean Leahy gives a musical twist to the story. "When you think of Macroom and cattle, think of Dana's 'All Kinds of Everything'. We have them all, from Friesians, Hereford and Angus right through to the best U grades."

This 630kg Fresian cow born 23/4/20113 sold for €640

Referring to his most recent sale Leahy says that numbers were possibly a little less, due to men being at silage. On the prices side, he thought things were "steady" but maybe "a little easier in places".

On the day Macroom's "all kinds of everything" saw a batch of six 490kg Angus bullocks make €1,030/hd and three 515kg Charolais clicking €1,135/hd. On the heifer side three 475kg Limousins sold for €1,105/hd, with two at 550kgs making €1,240/hd.

In the know...

1 Ballina

Numbers here were back on previous weeks, but Billy Loftus reckoned both forward cattle and cull cows were stronger. "400-500kg bullocks made up to €700 with the weight. Your good Charolais and Limousin made €1,100 to €1,200," Billy told me. Cull cows, which possibly represent the cheapest option if you're working the seven-month system to claim your entitlements, were reported as being up to €40/hd on the previous week. Angus and Hereford bullock made from €2.00/kg to €2.20/kg.

2. Mountbellew

Numbers here remained steady, although numbers of dry cows and cows with calves at foot were less. Sample prices from the bullock side included two 507kg Limousins who made €2.17/kg, two 467kg Charolais at €2.33/kg and a 465kg Limousin at €2.24/kg. Better Friesian bulls sold for €120-210/hd. The best of the weanling heifers saw a selection of 280-320kg Charolais sell for €2.36-2.81/kg.

3. Tullow

Weanling bulls suitable for export sold for €2.65-3.00/kg, with plainer lots making €2.40-2.70/kg. A smaller show of calves saw Hereford and Angus heifers sell for €100-210/hd; Angus and Hereford bulls made €160-280/hd, with the very tops hitting €380/hd. There were also plenty of customers for the lighter store bullock, with Hereford and Angus selling for €1.90-2.10/kg. Friesian stores made €1.70-1.80/kg, while a lively trade for continental stores saw prices average €2.20-2.70/kg. Beef and forward heifers sold for €700-950 along with the €1/kg, while forward bullocks sold for €650-1,020 over.

4. Castlerea

Numbers remain good-to-steady, with demand for 'short keep' and quality stores strong. On the bullock side the top call saw a 385kg Charolais hit €3.05/kg, with a good numbers from 450-550kg making €2.45-2.70/kg. Among the heifers, quality prices included a 475kg Simmental that sold for €2.68/kg, a 475kg Angus at €2.56/kg and a 490kg Charolais that sold for €2.80/kg. Your heavy continental cull cow typically sold for €1.80-2.10/kg in a strong trade. Prices for dairy cross calves ranged from €15/hd to €110/hd, with Hereford and Angus types making from €180-285/hd.

5. Raphoe

Another good entry of stock saw bullocks and bulls sell for €2.00-2.80/kg in a brisk trade, with Friesian bulls making €1.50-1.85/kg. On the heifer side, prices ranged from €2.00/kg to a table-topping €3.00/kg. Dry cows made €650-1,510/hd.

6. Ballybay

Seamus McCarvill said his numbers were getting smaller but noted that cull cows saw no fall-off in entries, with the best of the continentals making up to €2.10/kg and Friesians selling for €1.30-1.40/kg. Your good forward 500-600kg store bullock sold for €2.50-2.70/kg, with those in the 400-500kg bracket making €2.40-2.75/kg. Plainer lots ranged from €1.10-2.00/kg. Weanling prices in general ran from €2.60-2.80/kg, with the tops seeing €3.00/kg.

