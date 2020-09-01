All eyes on Thurles for country’s first ever sale of buffalo calves

Room to roam: Some of the buffalo herd Johnny Lynch has established on his farm in Macroom, Co Cork

The first sale of buffalo in an Irish mart will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) in Thurles.

Due to social distancing measures a limited number of people will be able to attend the sale but it will be broadcast online on the online bidding service Mart Eye.

Mart Eye’s Jamie Nolan says there has been huge interest in the buffalo sale from potential online buyers.

“The interest has been massive, we’ve never seen anything like it before. We’ve been inundated with calls. The calves will be sold in separate lots and are expected to reach over €1,000 each,” he said.

The five-month-old calves are owned by Johnny Lynch of Macroom Buffalo Farm, who supplies Buffalo cheese to supermarkets across Ireland.

Mr Lynch says that while there a few Buffalo farms in the country that he sells bull calves to, he has had to find other outlets for calves as his farm grows.

“Of our 200 calves every year around half are bulls, so we need to sell them. In the past most of our customers were other buffalo farms around the country, but as our numbers increased, we have to find more outlets for them.

“There is a lot of interest from open farms that take in school tours and I also expect there to be more interest from marts in the future.”

Increased demand means that Mr Lynch is developing the facilities on his farm so he can sell more bull calves as weanlings in the future.

“I’m building a new calf shed with automatic feeders so we can rear more of them,” he said. “It will be easier to sell them then once they are half reared at around three to six months of age.

"We’ll calve 30-40 over the winter and autumn months. We practically calve all year around, we take time off from calving in August and then again around Christmas.”

Buffalo are reared to 20-30 months before slaughtering and according to Mr Lynch, their meat is very healthy.

“Buffalo meat is quite good for you, it’s very low in cholesterol. It’s well suited for mince and makes good burgers and steaks. We sell to all sorts of customers, from households to restaurants to hotels.”

