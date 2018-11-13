Alarm as factories cut cow prices by €80/hd

Factories have slashed cow prices, with quotes back as much as 30c/kg over the last fortnight - or around €80/hd.

Meat plants pulled quotes for cows by 10-20c/kg this week - on the back of a 10c/kg reduction last week - with most plants now on a base of 290-300c/kg for O-grade animals.

Fears of a flood of old and empty cows from the dairy herd between now and Christmas have been discounted by the factories. However, dealers report increased farmer enquiries regarding cull cows straight from the parlour.

Some milk suppliers are looking to book in cows for slaughter at the end of the month and aim to continue milking them up to that point.

The hit in factory quotes for cows has also been reflected in price reductions in the marts, with sale prices back €80 to €100/hd for all classes.

In Kilkenny Mart Friesian cows sold for 70c/kg to €1.50/kg last week, wtih continentals making €1.10/kg to €1.90/kg. This is back around 20c/kg over the last fortnight.

The increase in cattle disposals has driven overall kill figures to a new high of over 40,000hd.

Farmers in the west report delays of a week or 10 days in getting cattle killed, and factories have tried to use the lift in numbers to pull bullock prices to 370c/kg. However, this effort has generally failed, with most bullocks bought this week at 375c/kg, and heifers at 385c/kg.