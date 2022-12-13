655kg Friesian steer makes €2.73/kg as mart prices keep on rising

Mart prices for bullocks and weanlings were up again last week, and up significantly. Granted, heifers over 400kg were back 2c/kg on average, but still 8-12c/kg ahead of where they were three weeks ago.

This is turning into a very merry Christmas for sellers as the strong and improving returns to finishers continue to make their way back to primary and secondary producers.

Mart prices are not being affected by the increased input costs. After a year of generally very strong factory prices, there is real money being made by those at all levels of the beef business as consumer demand globally pushes prices in a market of limited supply.

There is a lot of pressure on Minister McConalogue to make a decision on the recommendations of the Food Vision report.

Does he sanction the culling of a large proportion of the nation’s suckler herd to keep the dairy gravy train on track?

Or does he acknowledge that as a food producing nation we take our global responsibilities in this field to a new level and expand our ability to produce beef?

The reality is that the culling of the suckler herd has already started, with mart managers across the country reporting a vast increase in suckler cull cows going through their rings and being bought by factories — and many of those sellers are reported to be not buying back replacement heifers.

The government also needs to recognise that the returns achieved this year in the beef sector underline how beef production continues to be a major economic driver in rural Ireland — and it has many more families involved than dairying.

Overall last week, prices for steers under 500kg were 10-16c/kg stronger. Top continentals sold for €2.99-3.10/kg, with better Angus and Herefords making €2.61-2.67/kg and better Friesians €2.07-2.21/kg.

Steers over 500kg rose by 6-7c/kg: the better continentals averaged €3.07/kg, with the tops of the Angus and Herefords making €2.76-2.82/kg and better Friesians €2.37-2.43/kg.

I could cite many examples of fine mart prices achieved last week (or over the last month for that matter), but the seller of a 655kg Friesian bullock that made €1,790 or €2.73/kg in Kilrush must still be in a state of shock — and the same for the owner of a batch of Friesians that averaged €2.50/kg in Raphoe.

Demand from shippers combined with farmer and feedlot buying also pushed prices on. Stock from 100-299kg were stronger overall by 20c/kg at €2.59/kg, with the better type averaging €3.33/kg.

The 300-400kg bull also jumped with the top quarter of Limousins and Simmentals stronger by 12-42c/kg at €3.33 and €3.07/kg respectively, while the better Charolais held firm at €3.40/kg.

Demand for quality bulls from finishers and factories added 8c/kg to the overall price of 400-600kg Limousins and Charolais, both settling on an average of €2.65/kg.

Expand Close Pat Cahill (centre) paid €8,200 for senior bull champion Lavally Ultra (owned by the Mullooly family from Strokestown, Co Roscommon) at the Angus Society show at Carrick-on-Shannon. Also pictured are Eilish, Maeve and Maire Mullooly with Tom and Diarmuid Mullaney. Photo: Gerry Faughnan / Facebook

In the Know – around the marts

Castleisland

At 1,050 animals this was an extraordinarily big sale for the day of the year. 370 were cows. The top call saw three 760kg Limousins average €2,500/hd.

Friesians over 600kg with flesh sold for €1,100-1,200/hd, with 600kg parlour cows making €900-1,000/hd, while poorer types sold for €100-150/hd with the weight.

Angus bullocks made €2.40-2.80/kg, with Herefords €2.60-2.75/kg.

Friesian bullocks at 450kg with a bit of feeding in them made €2.00-2.25/kg.

Among the heifers 550-600kg continentals averaged €2.82/kg, with Angus selling from €2.70-2.80/kg.

​

Headford

Joyce Whelan noted “a real Mayo-Galway vibe ringside” to her weanling trade as buyers from both counties vied for supremacy.

Top call saw a 353kg Charolais make €1,130 with a 355kg Charolais making €1,150, while 390-430kg Belgian Blues sold for €1,000-1,010/hd.

Culls in general bettered €2.20/kg; the top call saw 875-920kg Charolais sell from €2,100-2,200/hd.

Bullock numbers were a little easier, but 800kg+ continentals sold for €2.80-3.12/kg with top-end continental stores from 430-485kg making from €2.60-3.34/kg.

Samples on the heifer side included a 555kg Belgian Blue at €3.05/kg, a 390kg Angus at €2.44/kg and a 715kg Charolais €2.70/kg.

​

Kilkenny

At 800 numbers were a little easier, but trade continued strong.

The 600kg+ bullock section ranged from €2.35-3.17/kg, with five 715kg Charolais at 2,010/hd among the top performers.

In the 400-600kg section the influence of poor dairy breeding pushed some entrants as low as €1.75/kg, but quality Friesians sold from €2.00-2.17/kg with continentals selling to a top of €3.28/kg.

On the heifer side, beef made €2.25-3.07/kg with forward stores €2.10-3.05/kg and lighter stores €1.90-3.05/kg.

Continental cull cows made €1.50-2.21/kg while better Friesian culls sold for €1.50-2.21/kg, but parlour cows dipped to 60c/kg in places.

​

Kilrush

A good size sale, with heifer and bullock numbers holding, although cull cows fell back to 45.

Samples among those culls included two Friesians of 665kg and 675kg that sold for €1,310 and €1,320 respectively. A 695kg Charolais made €1,580 while a 595kg Angus sold to €1,070.

Strong demand from farmers saw six 347kg bullocks average €2.59/kg, with a 365kg Angus making €2.77/kg, while a 440kg Shorthorn sold for €2.43/kg.

In the feeder section, good 550-590kg continentals sold for €2.70-2.86/kg, and a 655kg Friesian made a remarkable €1,790 or €2.73/kg!

​

Dowra

Strong shipper interest put a good floor under a weanling trade that saw 200-300kg bulls average €2.96/kg — 43c/kg ahead of this time last year.

The top call saw two 255kg Limousins click €3.84/kg. In the 300-400kg section the overall average was €2.76/kg — up 35c/kg on last year. Top call in this division was €3.48/kg.

Bullock prices didn’t reach the highs of recent weeks with the top calls seeing a 575kg Charolais make €2.43/kg followed by a 600kg Angus at €2.42/kg. 700kg+ cull cows made €2.40-2.84/kg while those under 700kg sold to a top of €2.95/kg.

​

New Ross

Numbers slipped to 700, with prices hardening. Heavy continental bullocks sold for €1,170-1,540/hd over the €/kg, with continental stores making up to €1,270/hd over their weight.

Heavy Friesians made 620-960/hd over the €/kg with lighter lots €300-560/hd over the weight.

Beef heifers sold from €1,090-1,410/hd over the €/kg with continental stores €530-1,180/hd over the weight. 500kg+ quality-assured Angus heifers sold to €1,050/hd with the weight, with lighter Hereford and Angus heifers topping out at €380/hd over the €/kg.

Continental beef cows ranged from €860-1,410/hd over the €/kg, with heavy Friesians €740-1,040/hd over their weight.

​

Raphoe

Prices improved across all sections with forward cattle selling in general from €2.70-3.00/kg. Demand for quality pushed the tops of the bullocks to €3.40/kg and the better heifers to €3.50/kg.

Lighter animals met a similarly strong trade, with continentals €2.80-3.50/kg and Angus €2.20-2.80/kg, while demand for Friesians lifted the majority to €2.00-2.50/kg.