€3.00/kg the minimum for quality stock as buyers throw caution to the wind

Moving on: These three April 2019-born mixed-breed bullocks, averaging 563kg, sold for €1440/hd at Kilkenny. Photo: Roger Jones

The trade for quality cattle — particularly heavy cattle — continues to astound.

Buyers seem happy to throw caution to the wind — whether they are looking to finish, kill or put to grass — when it comes to the well-made beast with potential.

While those ringside can be aggressive and rapidly drive the money upwards, it’s really those online who are leading the charge.

And it’s not just at the heavy end that this is happening. Those looking for that better 480-600kg bullock or heifer for grass are just as capable of burning through mountains of cash as their feedlot or factory opposition.

At marts across the country, €3.00/kg for the better-made 400kg+ bullock and heifer is now the minimum a seller can expect.

One agent told me of a client — a man with a full-time job and 50ac of a farm — who told him to buy his usual grazing quota regardless of the price.

When the agent suggested that at current prices he would probably lose money, he was told: “Get me the cattle. The grass is growing and I want them. If I lose money I’ll just put it against my tax bill at the end of the year.”

This attitude is great for the seller, but will this buyer remember his agent’s advice at the end of the year, “when he’s ringing me to sell and has lads looking for their silage and meal money”?

On that point of paying those rapidly rising farm bills, Eoin Kane of Drumshanbo reckons many of those getting big money for cull cows and beef cattle in his area are moving first to pay their fertiliser bill and then seeing how they are fixed to buy replacements.

There were some negative returns on the ringside table last week.

Most notable was the 11c/kg drop to €2.51/kg in the overall average of the 400-499kg bullock, driven by a fall of 15c/kg to €2.03/kg in the lesser-quality animal, as buyers were turned off by increasing numbers of poorer-quality dairy-bred stock.

And that theme of buyers concentrating on the better bullock is echoed right across the steer table, with lesser-quality bullocks in other weight divisions also trending lower, by 3-9c/kg.

In each case, this was offset by gains of 5-9c/kg among the better bullocks. The better 500kg bullock averages €2.94/kg, while those from 500-599kgs move to €3.06/kg, with the better 600kg+ steer €3.19/kg or €1,914 on average.

Having stuttered a bit two weeks ago, the heifer trade moved up sharply, gaining 6-14c/kg above 400kg.

In the Know – around the marts

Drumshanbo

Eoin Kane reported better numbers, with more and ‘newer’ buyers active for stock, and Angus bullocks from 560-620kg making €1,560-1,750/hd.

Among the weanlings, numbers of bulls were reduced, with prices of €2.60-3.30/kg. There was a bigger show of weanling heifers, at €2.60-3.25/kg.

The better continental cull cow sold for €1,000-1,300/hd with the €/kg, while cows with calves at foot sold from €1,300/unit with a top of €2,700 achieved for Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Headford

With the grass starting to come there was also an influx of ‘new men’ here.

As elsewhere the benchmark for the better bullock was €3.00/kg, with a 490kg Limousin achieving the top call of €4.67/kg, followed by a 480kg Charolais at €3.21/kg, while a 475kg Angus clicked €3.12/kg.

The top bullock price of the day saw a 723kg Charolais make €2,080.

Among the weanlings half of the bulls made €1,000 or better per/hd, with the top call seeing €1,260 paid for a Limousin.

Those under 500kg averaged €2.85/kg, with 500-600kgs on €2.75/kg. Heavier stock made €2.20-3.08/kg.

Carnew

David Quinn said demand from specialised feeders and factories “continues to be tremendous”.

Heavy beef sold for €3.00-3.55/kg, while for feeders, seven 433kg dairy-cross Angus heifers made €2.51/kg.

Angus bullocks generally sold for €2.70-2.80/kg, with the tops making €3.00/kg; 450-550kg Hereford bullocks operated from €2.40-2.55/kg.

The arrival of the grass saw Friesian stores sell from €1.80-2.00/kg, with heavier lots seeing €2.30/kg. In the lighter divisions David noted Friesians “a little better” but the better-made light Angus surged to €3.20-3.30/kg.

Ballinrobe

The main talking point here was the abundance of lighter cattle, but those with quality had little to fear.

with sample prices among the bullocks for those with bAmong the better R-grade bullocks 405-425kg Limousins and Charolais made €2.80-3.00/kg. Lighter bullocks topped out at €3.20/kg.

Among the heifers, top samples included a 635kg Limousin at €1,940, a 595kg Angus at €3.00/kg and a 470kg Charolais at €2.96/kg.

Heavy cull cows peaked at €2.41/kg in the case of an 830kg Saler cross.

Ballinakill

A bigger-than-expected sale saw prices continue to press on, with beef stock averaging €3.00/kg as heavy bullocks sold for €2.20-3.80/kg, with heavy heifers making €2.90-3.65/kg.

The better store bullock was in short supply — a reflection on the contraction in the suckler herd — which led to forward types selling to a top of €3.45/kg with lighter stores making €2.25-3.65/kg, while lighter heifers made €2.20-3.50/kg.

Weanling bulls made €2.10-3.50/kg with weanling heifers €2.25-3.45/kg. Cull cows sold for €1.85-2.70/kg.

Mountbellew

Although numbers were improved and prices also moved upwards, there was such demand that more stock could easily have been sold.

On the store bullock side, samples included 395-410kg Limousins at €2.78-3.20/kg, with 335kg Limousins making up to €2.84/kg.

Among the heifers a 490kg Limousin clicked €2.69/kg, with a 425kg Charolais making €2.68/kg, while a 420kg Limousin sold for €2.62/kg.

On the weanling front, was it a difference in quality that saw one 405kg bull make €3.14/kg while a second at the same weight only managed €2.84/kg?

Castlerea

Brendan Egan reported continued strong numbers and good prices across his various sales last week.

Generally, 400-500kg stores made €2.70-3.00/kg, with the tops selling to €3.30/kg.

On the weanling side, quality bulls from 200-260kg made €3.00-3.40/kg with Angus bulls €2.70-3.00/kg.

Brendan noted that at the start of the year the better cull was making around €2,000-2,100/hd; “now she’s above €2,500 and heading for €3,000.”