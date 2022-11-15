2022 trade bucks the trend again with rise in mart prices

Numbers were back in some places last week, although a good number of sales yards also reported strong turnouts.

But prices were stronger regardless of whether the turnout was bigger than expected.

This time of year generally has large sales, often leading to a softening in prices as the market balances those supplies against demand.

However the majority of the extra entries last week came in the form of cull cows, so buyers looking for bullocks or heifers were fishing out of a reduced pool.

It is yet another example of how the cattle trade in 2022 has broken with expected norms.

Food supplies and food security concerns have driven food inflation to near 10pc this year — which at last reminded consumers in the developed world that consistent food supplies are a vital necessity, not an afterthought.

This took factory base prices for beef as high as €5.40/kg, while cull cow prices at marts went mad and their price in the factories ran parallel with prime beef for a good part of the year.

Also, the traditional autumn or ‘back end’ trade at marts started at the end of August, a full month ahead of normal. The knock-on effect can be seen now in the numbers of bullocks and heifers available.

Barney O’Connell of Listowel is one of a number of mart managers who note another trend this autumn: “We’re seeing increased online buying by feedlots and bigger independent operators for Angus and Herefords once they haven’t too many moves on the cards and are quality assured.

“It means we’re selling 30-50pc of our Angus and Herefords to online customers.”

All of the above explains why the overall average price for bullocks from 300-599kg was up last week, with continentals better by 6c/kg on average at €2.54-2.59/kg.

Although the top-end 300-399kgs eased back by 3c/kg to €2.98/kg, better 400-599kg continentals were stronger by 5-12c/kg, or €20-72/hd.

Driving these increases was the news that factory prices had at last started to move upwards.

​This is most evident in the 600kg+ section of our bullock price table below, with last week’s overall average for continentals at €2.59/kg, 11c/kg stronger than the previous week.

However, if you wanted a real top-notch R+ or U grade continental you were looking at an increase of 21c/kg as their overall average rose to €2.96/kg.

Average Hereford or Angus 600kg+ bullocks moved up 7c/kg to €2.30/kg, while the better animal pushed on by 14c/kg to €2.54/kg.

Friesian stores from 300-399kg averaged 9c/kg stronger at €1.60/kg, while the 400-499kg Friesian was up 4c/kg at €1.76/kg. However those from 500-599kg slipped 2c/kg to €1.89/kg.

Average prices on the heifer table saw those from 350-399kg improve by 9c/kg overall to €2.34/kg, driven by demand for quality. This lifted top-end averages for continentals by 27c/kg to €2.98/kg.

In the Know – around the marts

Listowel

A good-size sale, with cull cows dominating. Feeder type 600kg culls sold from €1.00-1.30/kg with fleshed factory types making €0.70-1.80/kg.

On the bullock side, 500kg Angus — the target of feedlot buyers —averaged around €2.30/kg, while lighter dairy Angus of 400-420kg saw farmers bidding to €2.00/kg.

With many dairy farmers having switched a share of breeding to Angus and Hereford numbers of Friesian calves being born have declined, meaning less stores, here 500kg Friesian bullocks sold from €1.60-1.70/kg.

Weanling heifers

Whatsapp Weanling heifers

​

Ballymote

Numbers here reached 280, with mart manager David Faulken reporting a full clearance.

Better bullocks sold from €2.60-2.80/kg, with those of lesser quality making €2.10-2.30/kg.

There was heavy action on the heifer side, with the better breeding heifers making €3.78-4.13/kg, as in the case of a 475kg and a 540kg at €1,800 and €2,230/hd respectively.

On the beef side, 500kg R+ to U- heifers sold for €2.90-3.00/kg, while lesser animal made €2.20-2.40/kg.

Among the cull cows the top continentals sold to €2.48/kg, with lesser types around €2.00/kg, while Friesians made €1.60-1.70/kg.

Heifers

Whatsapp Heifers

​

Kilrush

The entry here was 270, with cull cows dominating, especially dairy types.

On the heifer and bullock side most were younger, lighter types.

Sample prices among the heavier cull cows included a 670kg Limousin at €2.37/kg and an 830kg Charolais at €2.20/kg.

Among the more store-y types a 630kg Limousin made €2.57/kg while 535kg Friesian and Simmentals averaged €1.46/kg and €2.13/kg respectively; and then there was that 515kg Jersey who sold for €910 or €1.77/kg.

Best of the heifers was a 515kg Charolais at €1,200 followed by two 495kg Limousin crosses at €1,120/hd.

​

Blessington

Increased demand lifted prices by €20-30/hd here.

On the bullock side beef sold for €1,040-1,300/hd over the €/kg, with continental stores €to around €1,110/hd over their weight, while light Hereford and Angus made €300-580/hd over the €/kg.

Lighter Friesians started at €290/hd over the weight, with beef types as high as €900/hd over the €/kg.

Among the heifers beef sold from €760-1,010/hd over their weight with continental stores €400-820/hd over, while Hereford and Angus store heifers sold from €300-580/hd over the €/kg.

Steers

Whatsapp Steers

​

Balla

The weanling sale here saw strong activity by both farmers and shippers, with prices stronger as a result.

Numbers were strong as those selling reacted to the need to get stock off the land because of the poor weather and the cost of further feeding.

Numbers of better 300kg+ bulls continue to fall, with the tops averaging €3.50/kg, while overall the 350-450kg bull averaged €2.79/kg with heavier bulls on €2.51/kg.

The lighter 200-350kg bull averaged €2.94/kg.

On the heifer side 200-350kg weanlings averaged €2.78/kg with those from 350-450kgs averaging €2.60/kg.

Weanling bulls

Whatsapp Weanling bulls

​

Tuam

Strong demand throughout saw prices well maintained and in places improved.

The top calls among the heavy cull cows included an 80kg Limousin at €2.51/kg and a 770kg Limousin cross at €2.25/kg, while better-made store culls for feeding sold from €2.10-2.35/kg.

Among the heifers quality for further feeding sold from 2.50-3.00/kg.

It was a similar story among the bullocks as demand from feedlots and farmers took quality stores from 420-620kg to €2.60-3.00/kg.

Sample prices among the bull weanlings included a 370kg Charolais at €3.23/kg, a 340kg Limousin at €3.09/kg and a 325kg Charolais at €2.95/kg.

​

Carnew

With 838 cattle on offer and demand strong on Saturday, continental beef and forward bullocks sold from €1,650-2,380/hd with continental stores making €1,050-1,650/hd.

Heavy Angus bullocks sold for €1,350-1,680/hd, with Angus stores €850-1,300/hd.

On the heifer side continental forward and beef types sold for €1,650-2,250/hd with continental stores making €970-1,580/hd.

Forward and beef Angus heifers made €1,250-1,740/hd with stores ranging from €750-1,180/hd.