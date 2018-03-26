Ranchers drove 7.3pc more cattle into U.S. feedlots in February than a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported on Friday, the most for the month in 16 years.

Cattle in US feedlots hits 16-year high in February as drought persists

Persistent drought in the U.S. Plains withered winter wheat grazing pastures, which forced beef cattle into feedyards in states noted for growing corn such as Iowa and Kansas, said analysts.

“This is a dry weather story ... and not great news for the trade,” said Allendale Inc chief strategist Rich Nelson, regarding USDA’s placement result that was near the high end of the range of analysts’ forecasts. Larger cattle numbers means more beef tonnage around the late summer and early fall period, said Nelson.

Another factor behind February’s placement buildup was that packers paid feedlots enough for their cattle to turn a profit, which allowed them to buy calves to fatten, analysts said. Monday’s Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures may open lower based on Friday’s report, said analysts.