'Catastrophe’: 18,000 farmers now face paying back BEAM scheme monies

In return for the payment of exceptional aid, participants agreed to reduce the production of bovine livestock manure nitrogen on their holding by 5pc. Stock Image

IN what has been described as a ‘catastrophe’, some 18,000 farmers are understood not to be compliant with the rules of the BEAM scheme.

The EU and Government-backed beef support package announced in 2019 saw €77m paid out to 33,445 farmers. One of the conditions under which the €50 million was granted by the EU was that farmers must reduce the production of bovine livestock manure nitrogen on their holding by 5pc.

However, the Farming Independent now understands that given the current rate of non-compliance with the rules of the scheme, €40m may have to be paid back by farmers.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is understood to be exploring options to address the crisis.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said that he had met the Minister yesterday to see how the situation can be addressed.

“There are 18,000 farmers currently not achieving the reduction. It could see farmers having to hand back as much as €40m out of €77m which would be a catastrophe,” Mr Cullinan said.

“Clearly Covid has impacted the market with marts not operating fully and advisors not able to get out on farms.

“We have to go back to the EU commission to get changes to avoid farmers who signed up to the scheme in good faith but now cannot meet the conditions,” he said.

The average payment under the scheme was €2,265 while some 1,470 beef finishers benefited from the maximum payment of €10,000.

Minister McConalogue said he understands the concerns raised by some farmers who are currently not reaching their reduction targets.

“I am also conscious that many applicants have already taken the steps necessary to comply with the scheme’s terms and conditions, and that others took the decision not to apply. These are also relevant considerations.

“I have been listening to and engaging with farmers on the issue and I am exploring whether any fair and proportionate options are available to facilitate compliance under the terms and conditions of the scheme approved by the European Commission,” he said.

The Department recently sent letters to all participating farmers to remind them of their commitments under the scheme, update them on the current nitrates trends on their holding and to assist them in meeting the 5pc commitment under the scheme.

Obligations under the measure were based on analysis of the herd profile and nitrates profile of the national herd.

Online Editors