Capacity of lairages in France becoming key challenge to live export trade - Department

Concerns were raised about the capacity of lairages in France to cope with an anticipated record Irish calf exports this spring.

It also comes as the Department hopes the approval of a new ferry for live exports could increase the capacity to 80,000 calves per month.

Dr Paula Barry-Walsh Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine highlighted Lairage capacity in Cherbourg as a critical challenge for live exports despite it being increased in recent years from approximately 1,500 calves/day to 4,000 calves/day.

She told members of the Oireachtais Agriculture Committee at a hearing yesterday that Department officials are in ongoing communication with the Irish exporters concerning the need for their co-operative management between each other to ensure that the lairage capacity at Cherbourg is optimised.

"The Department has told live exporters to make contact with their business partners in France to explore options around the increase of capacity at Cherbourg.

"Department officials continue to meet with Ferry companies to explore new routes to mainland Europe or carrying livestock on existing routes, to ensure that the greatest facilitation possible is afforded to livestock exporters in the important Spring period.

"The establishment of an exporter representative body would be a useful development in improving planning and co-operation between exporters. "This would enhance their engagement with their French counterparts and especially with the existing owners of the facilities in Cherbourg, where additional capacity exists," she said.

It comes as a record number of dairy bred calves are expected to be born this spring as dairy farmers nationwide continue to expand their herds.