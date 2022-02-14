Canada puts hormone beef on table in UK trade talks

CANADA will push for Britain to tear up a ban on hormone-treated beef in trade talks this spring, risking an outcry from farmers and environmental campaigners over food safety laws.

The country's trade minister, Mary Ng, is expected to seek a major overhaul of legislation which prevents the foodstuff from being sold in UK supermarkets. Canadian officials are already said to have asked "probing questions" about the issue in separate talks last week.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Ms Ng said: "We stand behind our product," adding that the country's agricultural processes are safe and "ultimately based on science".

Canadian farmers routinely treat their cattle with hormones such as estrogen, progesterone and testosterone to produce leaner meat, typically putting the substances in pellets added to feed or slow-release implants injected under animals' skin.

The US and Canada have long insisted there are no negative health effects associated with the practice, but it was banned in the European Union in 1989 on safety concerns and remains illegal.

Any demand for Britain to change its rules is likely to provoke fierce resistance, both from farmers who oppose trade liberalisation that risks harming their profits and activists fearful of the impact on the environment.

Ms Ng said Canada and the UK want "an agreement that works for the producers and the exporters in both of our respective countries".

Britain and Canada will launch bilateral talks over forming a trade pact in April. Canada is also a member of the CPTPP trading bloc of Pacific rim nations that the UK has applied to join.

Notes from a meeting about CPTPP obtained by Politico said: "On hormone treated beef, Canada asked some probing questions and stated this will be an important issue for Canada in judging the UK's compliance."

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan recently said that UK food and safety standards are "non-negotiable".

Labour warned the Government must avoid being a "soft touch" in talks.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow trade secretary, said: "The Government should be standing up for the UK and not allowing farmers to be undercut."

Ms Ng said Canada would ensure that any product it exports to Britain "meets the standards of science".

She added: "I think the UK also shares the value of following the science."

The ban on hormone-treated beef was found by the World Trade Organisation to be legally unenforceable in 1997. However, a compromise agreement was reached in which the EU gave Canada a large untariffed quote for hormone-free beef and maintained its prohibition. Experts say Canada may use the UK's ban in a negotiating tactic to push for gains elsewhere, rather than insisting it is dropped at all costs.

The two countries struck a rollover deal in December 2020 that largely rolled over the Canada-EU agreement, but are set to begin bilateral talks over an expanded deal in April.

Sam Lowe, the director of trade at advisory firm Flint Global, said the UK remained "arguably in breach of its international obligations" by upholding a ban post-Brexit.

He said: "My view is that in reality, this isn't a deal breaker," he said.

"The Canadians are using it as leverage to unlock market access elsewhere."

Mr Lowe said Canada could also use the beef dispute offensively to prevent the UK from getting more access to "incredibly protectionist" Canadian dairy markets.

Nick von Westenholz from the National Farmers' Union, said: "Its not a surprise that the Canadians are seeking to push this issue in the negotiations, but UK farmers will be concerned at the prospect of having to compete on an unlevel playing field that gives cost advantages to overseas farmers."

He added: "The UK government has been clear that it will operate its own independent food safety regime as part of our independent trade policy, and that we won't allow imports of food produced in ways that are illegal in the UK - whether from Canada or anywhere else. We expect UK Ministers to be good to that commitment and to hold firm in any negotiations."

Ms Ng said she and Ms Trevelyan had directed their officials to strike an "ambitious", high-standards deal - pointing to the countries' "similar systems" and "shared values".

Total trade in goods between the UK and Canada stood at almost £12bn in 2021.

A DIT spokesperson said: "We have always been clear maintaining our high standards is a red line in all our trade negotiations."

