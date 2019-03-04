IFA members may have jumped the gun over the weekend, claiming beef in one SuperValu was from Argentina, but its ground-level sleuths have now found what appears to be Greek beef in SuperValu Wicklow.

Calls on SuperValu to identify beef's country of origin after reassurances its beef is Irish

According to IFA, SuperValu reassured the farming organisation over the weekend that all SuperValu branded meat including beef, lamb, pork, bacon and chicken is 100pc Irish.

It came after IFA South Tipperary Chairman Erica O'Keeffe 'discovered' Argentinian beef on the shelves of her local SuperValu in Cashel. However, it transpired that the Argentinian Striploin Steak was in fact Irish steak, with Argentinian flavouring on the meat.

However, it now seems that IFA Livestock Chairman Angus Woods has found beef in his local SuperValu that the label says is 'Greek'.

The SuperValu beef round roast states its country of origin as Greece. SuperValu has been contacted for a comment.