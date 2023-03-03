Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

BSE case in Brazil dubbed 'atypical' after export bans applied

Beef cattle on a farm in Brazil. Image: Getty Expand

Close

Beef cattle on a farm in Brazil. Image: Getty

Beef cattle on a farm in Brazil. Image: Getty

Beef cattle on a farm in Brazil. Image: Getty

Nayara Figueiredo and Ana Mano

A confirmed case of mad cow disease in Brazil discovered last month is "atypical," the agriculture ministry said on Thursday, adding it will work to lift beef export suspensions swiftly enacted by several countries in Asia.

The suspension on exports represents a major risk for Brazil's key livestock sector, one of the world's largest.

Most Watched

Privacy