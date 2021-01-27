Farming

Brexit butchers EU trade for Scottish beef producers

Beef cattle feed indoors on a farm near Biggar, Scotland, Britain January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne Expand

Beef cattle feed indoors on a farm near Biggar, Scotland, Britain January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Kate Holton

Brexit has dealt a blow to Andrew Duff's business. His burgeoning sales of high end Scottish beef to Europe are on hold because his business is too small to navigate the post-Brexit customs border for now.

The 32-year-old had been on the verge of expanding the family business, using his social media marketing skills to promote the rare beef that has been reared on farms across the Scottish lowlands and borders for centuries.

Instead his Macduff business is now one of thousands across Britain that lack the financial firepower to throw at the myriad health checks, customs declarations and higher logistics costs that are required to export goods into the European Union.

