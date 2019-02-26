Brexit beef chaos hitting prices by up to €150/hd

Beef farmers are continuing to count their losses as it emerged Irish finishers received €85 a head less than British farmers in recent weeks amid mounting Brexit uncertainty.

The crisis in the beef trade continues as prices remain on the floor, while expectations grow that Brexit may be delayed.

However, farm organisations have warned beef finishers are already suffering from low prices at the most expensive time of the year.

ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham said: "The reality is that Irish farmers are being hit much harder by Brexit than British farmers, even though Ireland did not cause Brexit."

Irish finishers received €85/hd less than their British counterparts for fat heifers this month, compared to a €55/hd difference in January.

The price differential between Irish and British fat cattle increased by more than 50pc over the last month.

Figures released by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) for Northern Ireland show a price differential of 25.8c/kg, which works out at €85/hd on a 330kg carcass.

The ICSA pointed out that an even bigger differential has emerged for young bulls, with the gap between British and Irish prices widening to €150/hd for U3 animals.