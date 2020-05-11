Farming

Breeding variety and a compact calving season - one suckler farmer's route to beef profits

Niall O’Meara is achieving impressive results with the beef breeding programme on his farm in Galway

Family farm: Niall O'Meara with his daughter Kate and son Jack at his farm in Kilquain, Killimor, Co. Galway
Outdoors approach: Niall's calving season runs from August to October, meaning he can calve the calves outdoors and the calves are ready to hit the ground running and on fresh spring grass for weight gain
Niall's herd of 34 suckler cows is made up of a variety of breeds including Charolais, Angus, Simmental, Limousin and Saler.

Family farm: Niall O&rsquo;Meara with his daughter Kate and son Jack at his farm in Kilquain, Killimor, Co. Galway

Family farm: Niall O’Meara with his daughter Kate and son Jack at his farm in Kilquain, Killimor, Co. Galway

Outdoors approach: Niall's calving season runs from August to October, meaning he can calve the calves outdoors and the calves are ready to hit the ground running and on fresh spring grass for weight gain

Outdoors approach: Niall's calving season runs from August to October, meaning he can calve the calves outdoors and the calves are ready to hit the ground running and on fresh spring grass for weight gain

Niall&rsquo;s herd of 34 suckler cows is made up of a variety of breeds including Charolais, Angus, Simmental, Limousin and Saler.

Niall’s herd of 34 suckler cows is made up of a variety of breeds including Charolais, Angus, Simmental, Limousin and Saler.

Family farm: Niall O’Meara with his daughter Kate and son Jack at his farm in Kilquain, Killimor, Co. Galway

Michael Keaveny

Farming wasn’t his choice of career when he left school, but late starter Niall O’Meara is thriving in the beef game.

I never studied agriculture in college because I didn’t think I’d end up in farming”, says Niall, who won the FBD Euro-Star €200 competition two years ago.

“I worked on building sites in Dublin, then as publican then as a haulage control technician before settling as a farmer when my uncle gave me land.”