Brazil's agriculture chief plans China trip to discuss lifting beef export suspension

Brazil's Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro said on Wednesday he will move forward a planned trip to China to later in March as Latin America's largest economy aims to resume beef exports halted by a case of mad cow's disease.

Favaro said he would visit China ahead of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's March 28 scheduled visit.

Shipments of beef to China were suspended following the confirmation of an atypical case of mad cow disease in the Brazilian state of Para in February.

The Brazilian government expects to resume beef exports to China in the next few days and is planning to request a revision of the protocol that triggered the ban, a government official said on Tuesday.

It comes as IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said factories here were ‘losing their grip on beef prices’ as tight supplies and strong market demand drives the trade on.

He said attempts by some factories last week to hold back on price has backfired and prices have moved on this week.

“Factories are having to pay 10c/kg above quotes to secure enough cattle this week as farmers rightly dig in and demand stronger returns from the market place,” he said.

“Despite quotes for steers starting at €5.20/kg, up to €5.30/kg is on offer. Heifers are quoted at €5.25/kg, and deals to €5.35/kg and €5.40/kg are on the table.

“Cow prices are ranging from €4.50/kg to €5.00/kg with Young Bulls making €5.20kg to €5.60/kg.

“Beef prices still have a journey to travel to reflect the production costs on farms over the winter months. The increased access to the lucrative Chinese market provides a real opportunity which must be grasped by the factories and Bord Bia,” he said.