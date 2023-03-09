Farming

Brazil's agriculture chief plans China trip to discuss lifting beef export suspension

Beef cattle on a farm in Brazil. Image: Getty Expand

Victor Borges and Ciaran Moran

Brazil's Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro said on Wednesday he will move forward a planned trip to China to later in March as Latin America's largest economy aims to resume beef exports halted by a case of mad cow's disease.

Favaro said he would visit China ahead of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's March 28 scheduled visit.

