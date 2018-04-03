Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 3 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Brazilian beef exports come under EU spotlight

REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Claire Fox

A delegation of Agriculture Committee MEPs will travel to Brazil today to examine what has been done so far to ensure safety of beef exports to the EU, following the tainted meat scandal.

The delegation will meet the Brazilian Minister of Agriculture, federal parliamentarians and representatives of the Brazilian Agricultural Research Institute.

They will also travel to the State of Mato Grosso to meet its governor, visit cattle farms and a slaughterhouse.

Following the mission in Brazil which ends on Thursday, the delegation will draft a report, which will be presented to the Agriculture Committee during one of its future meetings.

A two-year investigation by Brazilian Federal Police into two of Brazil’s largest meat processing companies (JBS & BRF) saw raids that police claimed were prompted by evidence that some meatpackers had paid inspectors and politicians to overlook the processing of rotten meat and exports with fraudulent documentation and even traces of salmonella.

Uncertainty

In 2017, Brazil supplied the EU with over 140,000 tonnes of beef and veal, or 42.1pc of its total bovine imports.

OECD figures report that the EU consumed almost eight million tonnes of beef and veal in 2017.

Also Read

This suggests that imports from Brazil account for about 1.77pc of total EU beef and veal consumption.

Meat Industry Ireland’s Joe Ryan warned that with the EU set to be 116pc self sufficient on beef following the departure of the UK in 2019 “any tonnage figure agreed now by the Commission would not be revised downwards post-Brexit. “It is totally inappropriate to proceed with the deal at this time while so much uncertainty still exists”

He added: “If the Commission are intent on proceeding with these negotiations, it is essential that discussions around access for Mercosur must include a split between fresh and frozen, and provisions around specified end-use.”


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

IFA President Joe Healy

Fodder crisis spreading to dairy heartland as 'livestock and human crisis'...
William Mulhall with a newly-born calf at his Derrymullen farm in Allenwood, Co Kildare, where he hosted an organic farming demonstration day. Photo: Tony Gavin

'It's about believing in your product' - suckler farmer on the switch to organic...
Gordon Peppard (right), Teagasc Calf to Beef Programme Advisor, and Pat Bowden lead the way at the farm walk on Pat's holding in Lisdowney, Co Kilkenny PHOTO: Damien Eagers

Fine margins: How this Kilkenny calf to beef farmer tripled his margins
Stock picture: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Cattle in US feedlots hits 16-year high in February as drought persists
Shane Randles, Salesian Agricultural College pictured with Kilrush Community School pupils Padraig Donoghue and Thomas Kelly at a careers open day in the Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Beef industry needs to wake up to changing consumer tastes
Kevin Treanor, Clontybunnia, Scotstown, Co Monaghan with the Reserve Junior Champion, Clontown Loni which sold for €5,000.

Buyers from the north and across the water snapped up champions at first Limousin...
French farmers drive their tractors on the A7 highway to protest changes in underprivileged farm area’s mapping and against Mercosur talks, in PIerre-Benite near Lyon, France, February 21, 2018. Message reads,

Beef farmers on alert as Brazilian President says Mercosur, EU 'a step away' from...


Top Stories

Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork last year Photo: John Delea

'A forest fire means total write-off and every fire is caused by humans'

Farm bodies round on 'opportunistic' feed merchants
Gort Mart. Lot Number 35, Weight 390K Avg, DOB 14/4/17 to 23/5/17, Sex Male, Price €1000 Photo Brian Farrell

In pictures: West of Ireland mart trade
Yang Jiechi (right), a member of the Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and head of the General Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs, speaks with Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis during a meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, April 3, 2018. Parker Song/Pool via Reuters

US/China trade war could benefit Irish producers

Veterinary medicine is not for the faint hearted, but for this farmer's daughter...

China hits US goods with tariffs as 'sparks' of trade war fly
Spraying

US judge rules six farmers can spray controversial chemical