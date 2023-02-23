Farming

Brazil Suspends Beef Exports to China After BSE Case

China, the main destination of Brazilian beef, accounted for almost 60% of the nation's exports last month.

Tatiana Freitas and Hallie Gu

Brazil, the world's biggest beef exporter, is halting exports of the red meat to China starting on Thursday after confirming a case of BSE.

The case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy was confirmed by Brazil's Agriculture Ministry on Wednesday, and shipments to China were halted as part of a trade protocol between the nations.

