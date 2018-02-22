A new quality assurance scheme is being devised by Bord Bia for the country's marts.

Bord Bia looking at QA scheme for the marts

A meeting of mart managers and the Department of Agriculture heard that the proposed scheme is at a very early stage.

ICOS mart executive Ray Doyle said livestock 'whole of life' quality assurance was becoming the norm in England where the mart is quality assured as well as the farmers". He said such a similar scheme here would emphasise strong traceability of animals and cleanliness which would be a "doubling up" of what marts were already doing.

"Every 18 months they would be audited just like on the farm," he said. Cashel Mart manager Alison De Vere Hunt said that while the scheme would be optional for marts, those that didn't sign up could "lose quality assured" cattle from the sales ring in the long run. Ms De Vere Hunt said they had visited marts in the UK that were quality assured under the Red Tractor scheme.

Cashel Mart manager Alison de Vere Hunt