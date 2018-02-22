Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 22 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Bord Bia looking at QA scheme for the marts

Quality Assurance plan would close 'gaps' in the farm to retail chain

Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Lot Number 43A. Weight 675K. DOB 9/4/16. Breed CH. Price €1770 Photo Brian Farrell
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Lot Number 43A. Weight 675K. DOB 9/4/16. Breed CH. Price €1770 Photo Brian Farrell
Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

A new quality assurance scheme is being devised by Bord Bia for the country's marts.

A meeting of mart managers and the Department of Agriculture heard that the proposed scheme is at a very early stage.

ICOS mart executive Ray Doyle said livestock 'whole of life' quality assurance was becoming the norm in England where the mart is quality assured as well as the farmers".

He said such a similar scheme here would emphasise strong traceability of animals and cleanliness which would be a "doubling up" of what marts were already doing.

"Every 18 months they would be audited just like on the farm," he said. Cashel Mart manager Alison De Vere Hunt said that while the scheme would be optional for marts, those that didn't sign up could "lose quality assured" cattle from the sales ring in the long run.

Ms De Vere Hunt said they had visited marts in the UK that were quality assured under the Red Tractor scheme.

Cashel Mart manager Alison de Vere Hunt
Cashel Mart manager Alison de Vere Hunt

Bord Bia's Michael Holohan said they were still in the early stages of developing the scheme and the standards and auditing process.

Core issues would be traceability, welfare, health and safety environment and hygiene.

Also Read

He said there were schemes in place at farm and processing levels, but sometimes it was pointed out there were "gaps".

The meeting also heard details of new animal welfare changes and a revamp of the Livestock Marts regulations.

A number of changes are being considered in addition to a ban on the sale or transport of calves under 10 days.

Licences

Mr Doyle said marts will be annually licensed under the new legislative changes to the Livestock Marts.

He said previously marts could be sanctioned if issues arose but now the licence could be withheld.

"We don't want it to become an extra administration or financial burden but most marts are working to those standards anyways," said Mr Doyle on the changes.

No sticks will be allowed on calves under six months of age.

Central Auctions manager Michael Harty said there were moves to promote the use of paddles which was "absolutely in order".

Ms De Vere Hunt said they have been preparing for some time for the new licensing for marts that is expected to come in next year.

She said it will put more emphasis on traceability, animal handling, welfare and disinfection. She pointed out most marts were working continuously to improve facilities.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Pictured is Myles Lambert auctioneer during the calf sale. Picture: Patrick Browne

'The Charolais stock are just not in it': Are we losing the future generation of beef...
Irish Aberdeen Angus Champion of show and sale price topper at €4,700, Corlissmore Proud Boss, exhibited by Sean McKiernan, Corlismore House, Corlismore, Co Cavan, with Gerry McKiernan and Evelyn McKiernan.

Sales ring bidding flurry as Cavan-bred Aberdeen Angus bull was top priced...
Cattle arriving to Carrick onh Suir Mart. Picture: Pat Moore

Improved beef prices across the board despite high kill figure
Those finishing dairy-bred animals are achieving between 560-580kg, equating to a 270-280kg carcass.

Finishers still have time to recover lost ground on bulls
Mr Delaney is beginning to worry about the viability of suckler farming in Ireland. Image: McDonalds

Farmer who features in McDonalds ads questions future of beef industry
Teagasc said it would be purchasing Friesian and Angus calves for the Farm. Stock Image.

Teagasc to rear 120 cattle on new calf to beef research demo farm
Stock Image: PA

South American deal and Brexit 'disastrous' for Irish beef farmers


Top Stories

Pat Smith (left) former IFA General Secretary and Eddie Downey, former IFA President.

Dispute over IFA's former Chief's €2m exit package settled outside High Court
Former general secretary of the IFA Pat Smith

I'm pleased matters have been settled and I'm very proud of IFA - Pat Smith
No SMP has been put into intervention since September.

EU sells just 4,000t of intervention milk powder stocks, out of 99,000t...
Photo: Brian Farrell

Concern as new figures reveal 900 lambs/day rejected by slaughter...
Ireland must support the growing of bio-energy crops such as Miscanthus

'Historic day' - Midland farmers to be encouraged to grow biomass crops as...
Fertiliser imported into Ireland last autumn was the highest in three years.

Proposal to introduce VAT on fertiliser could add €35m to Government...
Image: Sportsfile

Freezing winds from Scandinavia and Siberia to hold Ireland in icy grip