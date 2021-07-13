Booming beef export markets bolster cattle trade prospects

Premium
Factory returns hit an eight-year high on the back of positive international outlook
Strong demand for cattle is set to continue for the rest of the year as prices hit an eight-year high on the back of improved export sales and lower kill volumes across Europe.
Cattle and sheep prices increased by 10pc year to date, despite lower export volumes, new figures from Bord Bia show. Mark Zeig, Beef Sector Manager with Bord Bia, told a recent market outlook seminar that the total Irish cattle kill this year is expected to be back to 110,000 (6.2pc).
In addition, a combination of lower carcase weights at home and reduced beef output in Ireland’s key markets all point to increased demand for Irish meat exports.
Chinese imports have helped sustain prices globally, keeping supplies tight. Mr Zeig said beef and lamb demand in China remains solid.
Lower cattle numbers are expected across Europe into the back end of the year. This is likely to be mirrored in Ireland.
However, market demand is forecast to remain strong during the second half of the year.
While the past 12 weeks has seen some slowing in retail sales in key markets, overall sales remain 7pc higher than in 2019, and the re-opening of indoor dining is expected to drive demand during the back end of the year.
Economy
The positive outlook for beef sales in the autumn and into 2022 has been helped by the improved Covid-19 situation, and positive growth projections for the European economy. Growth of 4.2pc has been forecast for the EU in 2021, with 4.4pc expected for 2022.
However, labour availability is becoming an issue for meat processors across Europe, and could potentially impact supplies to markets.
The UK is already feeling the pinch, due to the adverse impact of Brexit and Covid. Potential labour shortages in food processing could have a big impact on food supply across Europe.