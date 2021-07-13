Booming beef export markets bolster cattle trade prospects

Cattle and sheep prices increased by 10pc year to date, despite lower export volumes. Photo: Roger Jones

Strong demand for cattle is set to continue for the rest of the year as prices hit an eight-year high on the back of improved export sales and lower kill volumes across Europe.

Cattle and sheep prices increased by 10pc year to date, despite lower export volumes, new figures from Bord Bia show. Mark Zeig, Beef Sector Manager with Bord Bia, told a recent market outlook seminar that the total Irish cattle kill this year is expected to be back to 110,000 (6.2pc).

In addition, a combination of lower carcase weights at home and reduced beef output in Ireland’s key markets all point to increased demand for Irish meat exports.