Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 26 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Bluetongue virus a threat to Ireland - Department

Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Bluetongue virus (BTV) is prevalent in Europe and is a threat to Irish ruminants, in an update on the virus this week.

Bluetongue is a viral disease of ruminants (e.g. cattle, sheep goats, deer) and is primarily transmitted by midges. The bluetongue situation in the EU has changed in recent times with incursions of new serotypes.

Between 2006 and 2010, BTV serotype 8 reached parts of north-western Europe that had never experienced bluetongue outbreaks previously. This epidemic reached the UK mainland, but not Ireland.

BTV serotype 8 has reached the north coast of France and the whole of France is a bluetongue restricted zone.

BTV serotype 4 has also emerged in eastern France. Since 2015 France has had 3999 bluetongue outbreaks (up to May 13th 2018).

The Department said that the bluetongue vector season in Ireland is likely to be between late April and early December.

It said the virus may be introduced to Ireland via imported animals harbouring BTV, infected vectors (e.g. midges) or animal products (e.g. semen).

It warned that anyone importing ruminant animals from bluetongue affected countries should take particular care when sourcing their animals as this is the most likely route of introduction of the bluetongue virus into Ireland.

Also Read

According to the Department, infected animals may not show any clinical signs and will only be detected through testing their blood for BTV.

Even animals with bluetongue vaccination records may harbour BTV, it said.

The Department warned that if bluetongue is introduced to Ireland, it could have a major impact on our export markets.

It also cautioned that the control measures required by the EU would have a significant impact on herd management.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Farmers face wait of six months for fodder equipment
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Sheep farmers resist lamb price cuts as supply tightens
GAA players taking part in the TG4 Underdogs series are also using the cream to soothe their limbs during their gruelling training schedule.(stock picture)

GAA players and physios turn to cow medicine to ease aching limbs
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Concern over spike in border checks as UK details no-deal Brexit plans for food
Harry Gibson with his partner Alison

The world is a cruel, cruel place, says girlfriend of man (25) killed in...
Picture: Teagasc

Why the Newford Farm herd has got rid of its two stock bulls
The Wicklow Mountains

Coillte announces new ‘BioClass’ system to protect biodiversity in Irish forests