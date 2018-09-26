Bluetongue virus (BTV) is prevalent in Europe and is a threat to Irish ruminants, in an update on the virus this week.

Bluetongue is a viral disease of ruminants (e.g. cattle, sheep goats, deer) and is primarily transmitted by midges. The bluetongue situation in the EU has changed in recent times with incursions of new serotypes.

Between 2006 and 2010, BTV serotype 8 reached parts of north-western Europe that had never experienced bluetongue outbreaks previously. This epidemic reached the UK mainland, but not Ireland.

BTV serotype 8 has reached the north coast of France and the whole of France is a bluetongue restricted zone.

BTV serotype 4 has also emerged in eastern France. Since 2015 France has had 3999 bluetongue outbreaks (up to May 13th 2018).

The Department said that the bluetongue vector season in Ireland is likely to be between late April and early December.

It said the virus may be introduced to Ireland via imported animals harbouring BTV, infected vectors (e.g. midges) or animal products (e.g. semen).

It warned that anyone importing ruminant animals from bluetongue affected countries should take particular care when sourcing their animals as this is the most likely route of introduction of the bluetongue virus into Ireland.