Blow as UK’s third largest supermarket chain commits to 100pc British beef

The new majority owners of Asda have pledged to increase the proportion of British food in their stores and outlined an ambition to source 100% British beef.

It was confirmed last week that Britain’s billionaire Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital have bought Asda, Britain’s third-biggest supermarket chain, from Walmart in a deal which gives the British supermarket chain an enterprise value of $8.8 billion and the buyers a platform to roll out smaller stores.

In a statement announcing the takeover, the new owners have set out to increase the proportion of UK-based suppliers, increasing the volume of products — such as chicken, dairy, wheat and potatoes — purchased from UK suppliers each year, as well as a commitment to source 100pc British beef.

The move would see the number of UK retailers stocking Irish beef fall to just two Tesco and Sainsbury’s.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Key ASDA supplier ABP would not comment on the move when contacted yesterday while Bord Bia despite confirming ASDA’s stated intentions said it would be premature to comment until further information is available. Bord Bia estimates 40pc of Irish beef exports to the UK end up on supermarket shelves.

Major retailers including Lidl, Aldi, Morrisons and the Co-operative already have commitments to source 100pc British beef.

Bord Bia has said that the UK remains the most important Irish beef export market taking 47pc of total exports.

"Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda all buy Irish beef, but the largest volume is sold in the catering and foodservice sector which was still down by half in July," it said in a recent market update.

Considerable bounce back was expected in August figures with the UK government’s “eat out to help out” support scheme predicted to attract 35 million customers in 85,000 outlets.

Although exports are down, the Irish share of UK beef imports has risen to 80pc of total beef imports.

It comes after Meat Industry Ireland outlined the prevalence of “nationalisation” of beef markets, particularly in the UK at the last meeting of the Beef Taskforce.

