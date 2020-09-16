Bill against below cost sale of beef moves through the Dail

A bill aimed at preventing below cost sale of beef has made its way through the first stages of the Dail.

The “Equitable Beef Pricing Bill” was introduced by Aontu leader Peadar Tóibín who says the bill would get rid of the 30 month rule and force the beef industry to discuss fair prices for farmers.

He said the bill would “ban the below cost sale of beef, ensuring that farmers make at least a break-even price for their produce. It would do this for a year. It would force the Beef Barons to the table to discuss a real and fair price.

The bill, if enacted would also get rid of the illogical ‘30 month rule’ whereby farmer’s are paid a lower rate for a beast which is older than 30 months of age”.

Tóibín went on to say that only a fraction of farmers are making enough off their farms to support themselves.

He said “many farmers are fighting for their family livelihoods and ability to survive. Of the 130,000 farmers in the state only 1/3 are making enough from the farm to support their families.

Another 1/3 are surviving because the farmer is also working off the farm to supplement the family income. A full third of farmers are simply not earning enough to live at all. These farmers are being pushed into poverty, debt and off the land”.

“It is clear that the beef industry, as it currently constituted, is unsustainable. Beef farmers are selling their produce at below cost prices while a collection of processors and supermarkets multiples make astounding profits on the same product”.

“The market in Ireland is an Oligopoly. A small number of supermarkets and beef barons have massive control over all aspects of the market. They are making super normal profits. This is anti-completive and it needs to end”.

“What we had last year was the extraordinary situation where farmers in poverty were being served with injunctions while beef barons like Larry Goodman make €170m, own €3.5 billion in assets, file their accounts in Luxembourg and are largely untaxed”.

