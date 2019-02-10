Beware of jargon and agendas when dealing with 'sound science'

Around this time of the winter, I usually get that "glass half-empty" feeling when I look at my rapidly shrinking silage pit.

However, in spite of the recent cold snap, I have a nice cover of early grass on some of my farm to fall back on if things do go wrong this spring, so I definitely have a "glass half-full" feeling now as far as silage is concerned.

In spite of all this early growth, I still don't plan to let out any cattle until about mid-March. Hopefully, this will allow sufficient time for my old-pasture paddocks to recover should the weather turn cold.

This winter's fine weather also meant I was able to get my fences and hedges cut back from my electric fence.

Unfortunately, I didn't get around to spreading any lime, but as land is still relatively sound, I am hopeful that I'll get it done in time for spring. Meanwhile, we continue to move ever-closer to the edge of the Brexit precipice.

Every day brings more speculation about what might happen if there is a no-deal Brexit. There was a real thunderbolt for farming recently in the form of a report published by The Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most prestigious medical journals.

In conjunction with an organisation called 'EAT', the report states that the pressures of climate change will require drastic dietary changes, including a 90pc reduction in red meat and milk consumption, a 70pc reduction in chicken, as well as substantial reduction in the consumption of potatoes and some other vegetables.

Even allowing for my obvious bias in this debate, this is pretty heavy stuff so I decided to research the EAT organisation.