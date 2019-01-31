'BEEP scheme won't be bureaucratic'- Minister Creed

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said he doesn’t envisage that there will be bureaucratic issues in relation to farm inspections and procurement of scales which will be part of the new BEEP scheme (Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot).

Minister Creed launched the BEEP scheme this morning which has set aside €20 million to target the weaning efficiency of suckler cows and calves - measuring the live weight of the calf at weaning as a percentage of the cow's live weight.

Farmers who take part in the scheme will be inspected to ensure data submitted as part of the scheme is accurate.

Minister Creed said that he doesn’t imagine the scheme will be bureaucratic in terms of procuring scales or farm inspections and estimates that the uptake will resemble the amount of farmers in the Beef Data and Genomics Scheme.

“There will be correlation with the BDGP but it is not confined to farmers in the BDGP. It’s open to all suckler farmers,” he said.

“We have designed the scheme to make it as user friendly as possible. We will have a wide network of availability of the scales. The purpose and design of scheme is on making it as user friendly and making sure the overwhelming majority of funds is allocated to farmers. I don’t anticipate any bureaucratic issues.”

He said that schemes like BEEP and BDGP are ground-breaking when it comes to the climate change agenda and said that those knocking the industry should remember that.

“It’s a pity that people who knock the industry all the time and whose solution would be to the climate agenda would be to slaughter the herd are not aware of the potential that is there in this scheme to drive the climate change agenda.”