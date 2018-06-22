World cup boost for beef farmers

Beef farmers are set for a World Cup bounce, with the IFA predicting a stronger trade for manufacturing beef in Britain as the festival of football gathers pace in Russia.

Beef farmers are set for a World Cup bounce, with the IFA predicting a stronger trade for manufacturing beef in Britain as the festival of football gathers pace in Russia.

IFA livestock chairman, Angus Woods, attributed the recent buoyant demand in Britain to World Cup fever and he forecast that demand could strengthen further should Gareth Southgate’s charges get a good run in the tournament.

Mr Woods pointed out that British beef prices had reacted to the increased level of demand and VAT inclusive prices had hit €4.51/kg. He urged farmers to resist the drive by factories here to push down prices and claimed that cattle supplies remained scarce.

“The reality for any farmer who has been in a factory lairage over the last two weeks is that numbers are extremely tight and factories are crying out for stock,” Mr Woods maintained. The IFA representative insisted that cattle supplies would remain tight for the next number of weeks and he dismissed as “scaremongering” reports that factories were sourcing prime stock more freely this week.