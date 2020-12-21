Why have UK outlets filled their chills with Irish product in the run up to Brexit?

With both the EU and the UK currently unable to put the finishing touches to a trade agreement ahead of the UK’s exit from the EU, those Irish companies who trade with or through the UK find themselves in a type of limbo as they face into 2021.

As a country we are currently a bit like the Star ship Enterprise in the television series Star Trek from the 1960s. Every week some apparently impossible obstacle or situation would arise to jeopardise Captain Kirk and his crew.

Captain Kirk however did have one advantage over any foe or situation he encountered, the impeccably logical Mr Spock. So what would Mr Spock make of the current Brexit situation if he were a cattle farmer?

Firstly, factory quotes for bullocks and heifers remained largely static last week with steers on €3.70-3.75/kg with heifers similar or possibly 5c/kg stronger. The general consensus among my sources was that while stronger prices are being looked for factory bosses appear well dug in at the levels mentioned.

On the young bull side it’s a similar situation with U grades continuing on €3.70/kg with Rs on €3.60/kg while better O grades are €3.50-3.55/kg. Cull cows also remain steady with quotes for R grades at €3.20-3.25/kg, with O’s on €3.00/kg and better Ps €2.80-2.90/kg.

Even with the prospect of a no deal Brexit, these prices are a long way ahead what was predicted by some when Britain first moved to exit the EU especially where prime beef is concerned.

The stability of current Irish prices is down to the fact that the retail sector in the UK has been very active over the last six weeks in sourcing supplies in Ireland with the emphasis on getting guaranteed supplies and quality from trusted sources as opposed to travelling further afield.

Leaving the guarantees of supply and quality to one side, and concentrating on price, is it not the reality that Irish beef is currently among the cheapest options for UK retailers?

If cheaper supplies of quality beef were readily available on the world market why did UK outlets insist on filling their chills with Irish product in the run up to Brexit?

If the UK had succeeded in sourcing a bountiful supply of cheap food would British Prime Minister Boris Johnson not have made political capital out of it long before now in his negotiations with the EU? God knows with the British Brexit and Covid situations he could do with a good news story.

Gira, a strategic consultancy and market research firm reports that output in from both Brazil and Argentina is set to fall by 2pc and 3pc respectively with EU production expected to shrink by 1pc in 2021.

With big kills here having continued for over two months, 35,702 cattle processed in the week ending December 13, which brought the total yearly kill to that date to 1,695,208 compared to 1,678,870 for the same period in 2019, where are supplies at going forward?

There will always be cattle in the system, however several mart managers and factory agents told me that the number of farmers feeding beef going forward appears to be well back, meaning that the weight of what supply there is rests with bigger operators and feedlots in the short term at least.