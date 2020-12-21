Farming

Why have UK outlets filled their chills with Irish product in the run up to Brexit?

Factory quotes for bullocks and heifers remained largely static last week.

Martin Coughlan

With both the EU and the UK currently unable to put the finishing touches to a trade agreement ahead of the UK’s exit from the EU, those Irish companies who trade with or through the UK find themselves in a type of limbo as they face into 2021.

As a country we are currently a bit like the Star ship Enterprise in the television series Star Trek from the 1960s. Every week some apparently impossible obstacle or situation would arise to jeopardise Captain Kirk and his crew.

Captain Kirk however did have one advantage over any foe or situation he encountered, the impeccably logical Mr Spock. So what would Mr Spock make of the current Brexit situation if he were a cattle farmer?

