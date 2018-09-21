Farm Ireland
Weather issues and instability in export markets at root of beef price drop-off - Bord Bia beef expert

Cattle arriving to Carrick on Suir Mart. Picture: Pat Moore
Joe Burke

Weather-related difficulties have impacted severely on Irish livestock farmers this year. The combination of a long winter, a late spring and prolonged summer drought in many areas have greatly increased production costs.

At market level, prices have been slightly ahead (+1.3pc or €0.05/kg) of last year's levels, for the year to date. Irish R3 steers have achieved on average prices of €3.92/kg deadweight, excluding VAT, since the beginning of the year. Prices increased steadily during April and May, and reached €4.12/kg at the beginning of June.

However, they then began to fall off sharply: much earlier than the usual seasonal pattern. Since early August, prices have stabilised at around €3.82/kg (excluding VAT) - a decline of almost €0.30/kg from their peak in early summer.

This trend in producer prices reflected some instability across the main markets for Irish beef.

In the UK, cattle prices also declined significantly earlier this summer but have begun to recover in recent weeks.

Recently, R4L steers in Britain increased by £0.03/kg to £3.81 - equivalent to €4.20/kg (excl VAT). The euro is valued at 89p sterling, which is very similar to September 2017.

Across continental Europe, where most Irish beef is exported, after the UK, cattle prices have been well below last year's levels. R-grade young bull prices are currently €3.68/kg in France, €3.79/kg in Germany, €3.86/kg in Italy and €3.82/kg in Spain; the average continental EU price equates to €3.72/kg (excl VAT).

In many markets, consumption of red meat was severely affected by the exceptionally hot weather which prevailed for much of the summer.

This impact was further compounded by higher cattle supplies across northern Europe, with the drought conditions causing farmers to increase culling rates and to market prime animals earlier but at lighter carcase weights.

In Ireland, cattle supplies at Irish meat plants have been 3.5pc, or 40,500 head, above 2017 levels.

Throughput of steers has fallen by 1.7pc.

However, numbers of heifers and cows slaughtered have both been 5pc higher, while young bulls increased by 9.5pc. Some further increase in throughput is likely over the coming months, with overall supplies expected to rise by 50,000-60,000 head for the year, as a result of both additional cull cows and prime cattle.

However, these additional supplies will be offset to a large extent by lighter carcase weights. For example, steer and heifer carcases were 8kg lighter, on average, during July this year than 2017. More significantly, the average weight of cow carcases declined from 317kg to just 302kg.

Chinese market

The opening of the Chinese market to Irish beef last April and the subsequent trade mission to China led by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, was a significant milestone for the sector.

The six Irish plants approved by the Chinese have been actively responding to vigorous demand from the online and food-service sectors.

Within the last 30 years Chinese demand for meat has quadrupled, and the country now consumes one quarter of the world's meat supply.

On average Chinese beef consumption per capita is 4kg per year, compared to average Irish consumption of 19kg, but consumer demand for premium imported beef is forecast to rise significantly, driven by increasing urbanisation, higher disposable incomes and health awareness.

Last year, Bord Bia won a contract to promote EU beef and lamb in China, Japan and Hong Kong in a campaign valued at €3.75 million.

This campaign will be highly beneficial to Ireland's beef exporters, as Bord Bia's management of the initiative has widened the recognition of Ireland as a secure supplier of safe and sustainably produced meat products.

Overall exports of live cattle have risen by more than 29pc to date this year, reaching over 200,000 head. Calf exports have been the most significant category, growing by over 48pc to 148,000 head.

The Spanish market has been of particular importance, with 75,300 head of Irish exports there so far, a 60pc increase. Bord Bia recently visited several major customers for Irish livestock in the north of Spain, including importers and feedlots.

While the majority of cattle exported have been Holstein Friesian calves - similar to recent years - there has been a growing demand for Angus-cross animals as the Angus brand is becoming increasingly recognised and sought-after.

With the seasonal increase in availability of Irish weanlings, over the coming months exporters are likely to focus on Italy, Spain and international markets.

Joe Burke is a Bord Bia senior manager, meat & livestock, email: Joe.Burke@bordbia.ie

Indo Farming

