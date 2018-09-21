Weather issues and instability in export markets at root of beef price drop-off - Bord Bia beef expert

Weather-related difficulties have impacted severely on Irish livestock farmers this year. The combination of a long winter, a late spring and prolonged summer drought in many areas have greatly increased production costs.

Weather-related difficulties have impacted severely on Irish livestock farmers this year. The combination of a long winter, a late spring and prolonged summer drought in many areas have greatly increased production costs.

At market level, prices have been slightly ahead (+1.3pc or €0.05/kg) of last year's levels, for the year to date. Irish R3 steers have achieved on average prices of €3.92/kg deadweight, excluding VAT, since the beginning of the year. Prices increased steadily during April and May, and reached €4.12/kg at the beginning of June.

However, they then began to fall off sharply: much earlier than the usual seasonal pattern. Since early August, prices have stabilised at around €3.82/kg (excluding VAT) - a decline of almost €0.30/kg from their peak in early summer.

This trend in producer prices reflected some instability across the main markets for Irish beef.

In the UK, cattle prices also declined significantly earlier this summer but have begun to recover in recent weeks.

Recently, R4L steers in Britain increased by £0.03/kg to £3.81 - equivalent to €4.20/kg (excl VAT). The euro is valued at 89p sterling, which is very similar to September 2017.

Across continental Europe, where most Irish beef is exported, after the UK, cattle prices have been well below last year's levels. R-grade young bull prices are currently €3.68/kg in France, €3.79/kg in Germany, €3.86/kg in Italy and €3.82/kg in Spain; the average continental EU price equates to €3.72/kg (excl VAT).

In many markets, consumption of red meat was severely affected by the exceptionally hot weather which prevailed for much of the summer.