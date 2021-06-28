Understanding the global picture signals where buoyant beef trade is headed

It was rare in my father’s time for the conversation in relation to how the beef trade was for the talk to stray very far from what local processors were paying.

Even in recent times, those conversations never strayed much beyond what prices were like in Britain.

However, a combination of the emergence of China as the major world market and the unexpected increase in demand in the western world due to Covid has seen a far greater awareness that the beef market is a world market.

Before looking at how events across the globe have helped drive prices here at home, an examination of factory quotes and prices from last week indicates no slackening in demand, resulting in quotes edging up by another 5c/kg on both the bullock and heifer side.

While the general run of quotes for bullocks last week ran from €4.15-4.20/kg and heifers €4.40-4.25/kg, the reality was that more was being given.

Even the most pessimistic of agents I known eventually admitted that up to 10c/kg more had been paid to men with either bigger numbers, 30+, or those with Angus or Hereford stock.

And as I mentioned last week, the flat price is back with up to €4.50/kg now reported for combinations of O and P grade Angus.

As mentioned above, the emergence of China as a major new market and the arrival of Covid have both driven demand in their own way, and we here in Ireland are seeing the benefits, as are most other beef exporting nations.

However, the really big question is how long will the current shortage of beef on the world market last?

But possibly more pertinent is how long it might take production to catch up with that demand should that demand remain constant?

There appears to be no simple, definitive answer.

The top four beef exporting nations are Brazil, Australia, the USA and India who supply 61% or 6,640,000 metric tonnes of the all beef traded internationally.

However, each appears to currently have issues in relation to maintaining high levels of supply.

Brazil exports around 2.52 million tonnes of beef annually. However, Brazil’s fixation with supplying the Chinese market over the last two years has led some experts to believe its “killing itself out of cattle”.

Reports indicate that large numbers of smaller abattoirs have closed due to competition from bigger operators as Brazilian prices have risen.

Bord Bia report Brazilian prices for R3 steers as averaging €3.18/kg at the start of June up from €2.20/kg twelve months previously.

India’s exports initially suffered due to the ban on exports driven by a religious/political agenda in 2015/16 but have recovered as processors turned to water buffalo as a replacement.

The effects of the 2018 and 2019 droughts in Australia continue to see supplies remain very tight, with exports reported to be back 190,000 tonnes (15.4pc) in 2020.

In the US, current heavy rains have seen concerns rise that this year’s harvest may be below forecasts.

This factor could see grain prices rise and, by extension, put pressure on both beef production and price, all of which is helping to push the food commodities market higher.

Closer to home data from the EU Commission shows that beef production across the bloc fell by 1.2pc in 2020, with a further decline of .9pc expected in 2021.