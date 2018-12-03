Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 3 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

UK cattle prices slide on back of high supplies

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

UK cattle prices slipped further last week on the back high supplies.

In the week ended 27 October, the AHDB GB all prime average quote slipped 1.59p, to 362.7p/kg.

However, despite sliding during recent weeks the measure continued to trend above year earlier levels and the five year average, by 3p and 5p respectively.

The AHDB says that industry reports indicate that supplies are currently ahead of demand as farmers push to send cattle forwards before winter housing begins.

Estimated UK slaughterings for the week remained reasonably steady compared to last week at 34,100 head, up almost 2,000 head on the same week last year.

Declines were recorded across the different specifications. The overall steer price remained the steadiest, recording a decline of 0.7p week-on-week, to 364.7p/kg.

Meanwhile, those steers meeting the R4L specification slipped 3p, to 377.6p/kg.

The overall heifer price lost 2.1p, to 363.9p/kg, while those meeting the R4L specification fell 2.5p. The overall young bull price, which can be volatile, declined by 8.8p, to 336.4p/kg.

Also Read

Prices for cull cows followed similar trends, with the overall price decreasing by 4.5p on the week, to 215.3p/kg.

Cow carcases meeting the –O4L specification dropped by 5.8p, to 242.1p/kg.

Reportedly, some processors are indicating there are large numbers of cows on offer to them as farmers prepare for winter, in a similar vein to clearing out prime cattle ready for the same season, according to the AHDB.

This may be dampening the price, it says.

However, it also notes that some industry reports state there has been significant pick up in manufacturing beef demand on the continent, with UK exports increasing, which could be supporting prices from falling further.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.

"We are already getting questions from customers about continuity of...
A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a car. Stock picture

Justice Minister says 'no plans' to change trespass laws despite farmer fears
There has been a 30pc drop in suckler herd numbers over the last 20 years

ICBF introduces bi-monthly genetic evaluations from new year
Stock picture

Kevin Doyle: 'TDs have one eye on Brexit and the other on Christmas'
The milling machine CREDIT: UNIVERSAL

UK Judge warns of grave consequences of inadequate safety on farms after...
Farmer Sean Kilkenny with his daughter Mary & son Pierce on their farm outside Ballinagh, Co. Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

'The beef men are working for nothing - and it just can't go on'
The feeder featured is a Redrock Vari Cut 20, but most of the tips will also apply for other popular brands such as Keenan and Hi-Spec

10 steps to keeping your diet feeder on the move this winter