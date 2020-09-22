UK beef imports remain week despite strong demand

The Ranger container ship, operated by Irish Continental Group Plc, sits on the quayside at Dublin Port in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday, March 29, 2019. The Irish government has asked each ministry to identify the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit split and what resources would be needed to deal with it. Photographer: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

UK beef imports remained weak in July, according to the latest figures from the AHDB.

Citing latest UK customs data, it said UK beef imports (including primary, processed and offal) totalled 23,400 tonnes, down 12pc on the year. "Imports are still running below the five-year average, likely due to continuing lower demand as foodservice remains restricted. Production was also higher year-on-year in July, which may have also reduced import requirements," AHDB Livestock Hannah Clarke said.

Fresh and frozen primary beef accounted for 76pc of total beef imports in July, at 17,700 tonnes.

Shipments were lower primarily from Ireland, but also Poland and the Netherlands to a lesser extent.

The July figures brought total beef imports for January-July (inclusive) to 175,100 tonnes, down 11pc year-on-year.

It comes as British prime deadweight cattle markets have continued to move down in recent weeks. Prime cattle prices last week stood at 369.0p/kg, down 3p on the previous week. While markets have come under pressure in recent weeks, prices remain over 15p above the 5-year average.

During August, beef and veal production in the UK totalled 74,100 tonnes, 1pc more than was produced in August last year

Cattle prices had been buoyant in August, potentially drawing numbers out, Hannah Clarke said.

"A combination of sustained retail demand and tighter cattle numbers have been behind the price strength.

"We will soon have the data to indicate whether the government’s “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme had an effect on beef consumption, giving more colour to the increasing trend of the returning foodservice market," she said.

